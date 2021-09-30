Breaking: Meet Rohit Chopra, the new CFPB director

Real Estate

For I Heart Real Estate, it’s about more than real estate

CEO Christopher Stevens invites employees to volunteer with him

HW+ I Heart Real Estate team

When the I Heart Real Estate team isn’t busy with clients, it’s a safe bet that the company is helping someone, somewhere, in a time of need. Founder and CEO Christopher Stevens insists on it.

On the I Heart Real Estate blog section of the company website, a post authored by Stevens entitled “Do You Have Heart?” is near the top. An excerpt from the post reads “Confucius said, ‘wherever you go, go with all your heart.’ Hubbard said to ‘do your work with your whole heart, and you will succeed – there’s so little competition.’ Although there are many more idioms, expressions, and clichés, here at I Heart Real Estate having heart truly has an important meaning.”

For Stevens, it’s about more than just a paycheck. Stevens quit his corporate job to follow his passion for real estate, but even after joining the field, he felt something was missing from the industry. So, he created I Heart Real Estate — a company currently licensed in Ohio and Michigan that flies in the face of what Stevens calls “the big box brands.”

“I realized they all conducted business pretty much the same way, made the same promises and that the traditional brokerage model was too expensive,” Stevens said. “That’s why I created I Heart Real Estate — to disrupt the overpriced and outdated real estate brokerage model.”

The mission

Stevens, now with 20 years in the real estate industry, targeted “go-getters and dreamers” to be a part of the agency, he said, pursuing agents and brokers that he said were tired of paying high commission splits and realized they needed to be supported by their broker — instead of the other way around.

    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

