Lunch & Learn: The State of Housing
Lunch & Learn: The State of Housing

As housing supply dwindles, affordability concerns grow while competition heats up the market. This Lunch & Learn will examine the current state of housing, featuring experts who have an eye on the market.

HousingWire Annual Virtual Summit
HousingWire Annual Virtual Summit

Join us on October 25 for a chance to see a handpicked selection of sessions from HousingWire Annual along with technology demos from the most innovative tech companies! Register now for FREE to experience HW Annual just like you were there.

How credit scores impact lenders’ pipelines in a purchase market
How credit scores impact lenders’ pipelines in a purchase market

When a lender works with a borrower to improve their credit score, they are able to offer the most competitive rate and terms. Learn more here!

Volly’s Grant Moon on challenges facing veterans
Volly’s Grant Moon on challenges facing veterans

In this episode of HousingNews, we are joined by Grant Moon who discusses the difficulties veterans face during the home-buying process and misconceptions about VA loans.

Politics & MoneyMortgage

Federal Reserve’s ‘tapering’ plan will open up space in the secondary market

Whether new buyers will emerge to replace the Fed MBS purchases is up to market forces

HW+ Federal Reserve

The Federal Reserve in September signaled that it plans to begin unwinding, or tapering, its nearly $8 trillion portfolio of mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and Treasury holdings as early as November, assuming the economy stays on track as expected. 

On the MBS side, which now represents about $2.5 trillion in securities held, observers believe the Fed will move cautiously – the Fed is expected to slowly reduce the level of new asset purchases while continuing to replace assets that have matured and run off the books. The central bank also can reverse course at any time and expand its MBS portfolio should economic conditions change. That’s the consensus of a group of economists interviewed this week by HousingWire.

In fact, stepping back into the secondary market is precisely what the Federal Reserve did in March and April of 2020, when the pandemic first choked the economy. The Federal Reserve became essentially the sole player in the MBS market over those two months, gobbling up $587.3 billion in MBS assets to help stabilize the market and spare the nation another major financial crisis. 

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 a day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office
    • Become a member today

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    HW+ home on street
    The biggest risk to the housing market right now

    What economic factors present the most risk to the housing market for the rest of this year and into 2022? HW+ Premium Content.

    Oct 11, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    Dollar bills in glass jar on wooden background. Saving money concept.
    More fintech M&A: SimpleNexus acquires LBA Ware

    SimpleNexus acquired LBA Ware, a software firm that offers incentive compensation management and BI software for the mortgage industry.

    Oct 15, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please