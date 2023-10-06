Economy adds 336,000 jobs in September, a blow for housing

September job gains came in far higher than expected, a blow for the housing industry already grappling with mortgage rates near 8%. Job gains exceeded the average monthly gain of 267,000 over the prior 12 months. However, they remained lower than the 399,000 average of 2022, Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale noted.

Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 336,000 jobs in September, more than in August, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate was unchanged from July at 3.8%, aligning with the Fed’s projection. The number of unemployed persons was unchanged at 6.4 million.

The BLS revised the prior month’s employment data upward as they received final data from employer surveys. In August, the change in total nonfarm payroll employment was revised up by 40,000, from 187,000 to 227,000. Upward revisions could be alarming as it might mean that the labor market is not softening fast enough, calling for more tightening from the Fed.

Meanwhile, leisure, hospitality, government, health care, professional, scientific, and technical services and social assistance kept adding more jobs to the economy. The addition of new jobs in core industries where there are prospective homebuyers such professional and business services or health care is an encouraging sign for the housing market in the fourth quarter of 2023, Bright MLS Chief Economist Lisa Sturtevant told HousingWire.

But overall, Sturtevant said, today’s employment situation report comes on the heels of the data on job openings that was released earlier this week and painted a picture of a robust labor market, one not slowed by rising interest rates.

“But rising interest rates, and the Fed’s signal that it plans to keep rates higher for longer, will eventually force businesses to pull back,” she said. “Consumers are also feeling the challenge of higher borrowing costs. In addition to the pure economic measures, it is helpful to look at the confidence indices that are released each month. U.S. small-business sentiment has declined, along with drops in home builder confidence. Measures of consumer confidence also have dropped significantly.”

Wages rose by 4.2% annually in September, according to the BLS report. Wage growth has moderated for some industries, but the pace of wage increases indicates that labor market conditions are still tight.