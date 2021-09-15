Breaking: Treasury, FHFA suspend recent PSPA requirements

The next wave of servicing regulation is coming – Are you ready?
Join this webinar to learn what servicers need to know about recent and upcoming servicing compliance regulations and strategies experts are implementing to prepare for servicing regulatory audits.

How demographics shaped the housing market in 2021
The U.S. housing market entered a period of the best housing demographics ever recorded in history the same year that COVID grabbed hold of us.

Daryl Fairweather on the housing shortage, climate change
In this episode of HousingWire Daily, Redfin's Daryl Fairweather explains how the public policies and business decisions made after the housing bubble burst in 2008 capped who is able to buy a house and led to the current inventory shortage.

Keep Up With the Latest Third Party Origination News
Want to stay up to date with the latest on the third party origination front? We designed a specific news hub with lenders and brokers in mind, with Rocket Pro TPO leading the discussion.

Politics & Money

Deconstructing Trump-era restrictions on Fannie & Freddie

Housing finance industry thrilled at Biden administration's suspension of covenants restricting the GSEs' ability to purchase loans

HW+ Sandra Thompson + Joe Biden
President Joe Biden and FHFA Acting Director Sandra Thompson

Less than a week before President Donald Trump was scheduled to leave office, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Mark Calabria announced several controversial changes that infuriated the housing finance industry.

Mnuchin and Calabria amended the preferred stock purchase agreements that ultimately define Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac‘s mission. Though Mnuchin and Calabria allowed the government sponsored agencies to retain more capital, it came with strings. The January amendments restricted use of the cash window to a cap of $1.5 billion, introduced caps on the volume of mortgages Fannie and Freddie could purchase on investment properties and second homes to 7%, and, perhaps most controversially, capped the amount of “high-risk” loans that Fannie and Freddie could purchase to 6% of purchase mortgages and 3% for refinances.

The Mortgage Bankers Association wrote in a letter in March that several of the revised PSPA amendments could cause “unnecessary disruptions in the housing finance system,” and pleaded for more time in implementing some of the measures.

The Community Home Lenders Association appealed to the Biden administration’s interest in racial equity. The trade organization said in a letter that the restrictions “will have a disproportionate impact on minorities, low- and moderate-income, and other underserved borrowers – thus undermining the Administration’s focus on racial equity.”

    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

