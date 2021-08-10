HousingWire Annual 2021
Down payment assistance part of $3.5T infrastructure plan
The $3.5T social infrastructure framework includes down payment assistance, but little else to address housing challenges for low-income borrowers.

Courtney Graham on growing a mortgage business
Today’s episode of HousingWire Daily continues the Women of Influence podcast miniseries with Courtney Graham, who was a 2020 Women of Influence and is a 2021 Marketing Leader.

How lenders can build valuable referral relationships with real estate agents
The ideal real estate agent-lender relationship is symbiotic. What can lenders do to create consistent referrals from real estate agents in their market? Find out here.

Mortgage

Homepoint’s gain-on-sale margin plummets

Wholesale lender lost $73 million amid competitive pressure and volatility in capital markets

mortgage rates, interest rates, equity

Weeks after announcing a round of layoffs, wholesale lender Homepoint disclosed a $73 million net loss in the second quarter of 2021.

Homepoint, based out of Ann Arbor, Michigan, originated $25.5 billion worth of mortgages in the second quarter, according to its quarterly earnings statement. That’s more than double what it did a year ago, but was also down from $29 billion in originations in the first quarter of 2021.

The lender’s gain-on-sale margin fell 79% from a year ago, down to just 58 basis points. That’s a far cry from even the first quarter, when Homepoint’s margin checked in at 147 basis points. Pressures are everywhere, it would seem.

