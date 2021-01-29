A look at Biden’s first week in office
A look at Biden’s first week in office

This episode reviews last week’s inauguration of President Joe Biden, examining which housing issues the new administration has already taken action on.

IPO / M&AMortgage

Homepoint’s Maria Fregosi talks IPO

CIO discusses lender's valuation, servicing loans, appointment of Andrew Bon Salle, and the value proposition for investors

Maria Fregosi

Home Point Financial, the parent company of wholesale lender Homepoint, joined the growing ranks of nonbank mortgage lenders listed on the public markets.

As HousingWire first reported Thursday night, the company plans to raise $94.25 million on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange in its debut.

The IPO is a secondary offering, meaning the company itself isn’t selling shares and will not receive proceeds. Shareholders from its private equity backer Stone Point Capital initially had hoped to raise $250 million by pricing 12.5 million shares between $19 and $21. Instead, the IPO was downsized, with shareholders selling 5.3 million fewer common stock shares.

HousingWire caught up with Homepoint’s Chief Investment Officer Maria Fregosi to talk about the lender’s debut, its long-term goals, the investor appetite for the wholesale market, the position of its private equity backer Stone Point Capital, what the appointment of former Fannie Mae executive Andrew Bon Salle as chairman signifies for the company, and much more.

The interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

HousingWire: Congrats on the debut, Maria. Can you clarify the terms of the offering? It looks like $94 million is being raised, with 7.25 million shares priced at $13.00?

Maria Fregosi: Yeah, there’s an additional optional 1.875 million, so it could be as much as 108.

HW: Home Point Capital downsized the IPO. Can you talk about the thought process behind that?

MF: We felt it was very important for us and, really, for the mortgage industry, that Homepoint take this first step to go public. We wanted to make sure that we had a successful offering, so we adjusted the offering size to a level that made sense and allowed us to achieve our main goal of getting into the public market.

HW: Do you know at this point what that puts your market cap at?

MF: It’s going to be around $2 billion-ish. Around there.

HW: Can you talk about how the proceeds are used?

Supreme Court of the United States
Potential impact of Biden’s $15,000 homebuyer tax credit

The $15,000 tax break would jumpstart a first-time homebuyer’s prospects of purchasing. The tax credit – along with Biden’s other economic goals outlined in his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan – seems more of a possibility now that both Senate races in Georgia went to Democratic challengers.

Jan 27, 2021 By

CFPB
CFPB doubles down on mortgage servicing enforcement

The new acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Dave Uejio, told staff in an email that he will direct the bureau’s attention to mortgage servicers, promising “aggressive action” to ensure companies follow the law.

Jan 29, 2021 By
