Curinos partners with Polly on lenders’ workflow optimization

Data provider Curinos partnered with Polly, a software-as-service mortgage technology firm, aimed to support lenders’ effective margin decisions.

By integrating Curinos’ market pricing data into Polly’s cloud-native Product and Pricing Engine (PPE), the partnership will enable mortgage lenders to optimize workflows and positively impact margin management, Curinos said in a news release.

“Our partnership will enable clients to seamlessly analyze their market position and support effective margin decisions without leaving their pricing engine. These benefits will allow users to establish proactive margin management processes and remain competitive in any market environment,” Brandonn Dukes, EVP of real estate and consumer lending at Curinos, said in a statement.

Founded in 2021, Curinos provides data, technologies and insights for financial institutions. Curinos’ suite of comparative analytics solutions provides cross-balance sheet insight to capture performance levers and drive growth, according to its website.

Embedded with Curinos’ comprehensive dataset, Polly is currently in development with a suite of competitive data and analytics that will layer into its end-to-end capital markets platform.

“Not only does this collaboration enable lenders to optimize their operations and maximize profitability with new data and services today, but it also lays the groundwork for Polly’s long-term data and analytics strategy,” Parvesh Sahi, CRO at Polly, said.

Founded in 2019 by a team of experienced technology and mortgage professionals, Polly is a San Francisco-based provider of mortgage capital markets technology for banks, credit unions and mortgage lenders nationwide.

Since its launch in 2019, the California fintech company has raised about $57 million in three rounds of funding.

In 2022, the SaaS firm teamed up with mortgage insurance providers, including Arch MI, Enact and National MI, to streamline the mortgage process of calculating, quoting and comparing mortgage insurance offerings.

Most recently, Polly announced its Application Programming Interface (API) integration with Total Expert, a customer engagement platform purpose-built for financial institutions.

Users can populate Multiple Listing Service (MLS) and non-MLS-rate fliers in a short period of time using “real-time, scenario-specific mortgage offers” delivered through Polly’s PPE, the company said in March.