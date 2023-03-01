Polly adds Total Expert to its API integration roster

San Francisco-based SaaS technology provider Polly on Monday announced its API integration with Total Expert, a customer engagement platform purpose-built for financial institutions.

Through this API integration, users can populate MLS and non-MLS rate flyers in a short period of time using “real-time, scenario-specific mortgage offers” delivered through Polly’s cloud-native Product and Pricing Engine (PPE), according to a prepared statement.

The marketing materials include rate, payment, and annual percentage rate (APR) information, and are tailored to the borrower’s unique loan type and amount, property location, down payment, and other details.

“Having the most up-to-date market information at your fingertips is crucial for lenders to effectively communicate and engage with consumers to help educate them on financing options available when purchasing a home,” said Josh Lehr, senior director of partnerships and industry technology at Total Expert.

Total Expert provides customer engagement solutions for more than 175 modern financial institutions, unifying data, marketing, sales, and compliance solutions.

The API integration will allow lenders to bring product offerings to open houses, allowing them to engage borrowers “earlier in the lifecycle,” and will also enable lenders to better support co-marketing partners like real estate agents and loan officers.

“This is just the beginning, as Polly’s unique cloud-native technology and high-performance infrastructure open the door to a myriad of other integrations and tech advancements with Total Expert,” Polly founder and CEO Adam Carmel said.

Among Polly’s other offerings are data and analytics for banks, credit unions and mortgage lenders, which help “to automate and optimize the entire capital markets value chain, helping their secondary teams operate faster, smarter, and more profitably.”

Last August, Polly enhanced its existing APIs, including its PPE Initial Lock, “to better accommodate lenders amid a contracting mortgage environment.”