What’s influencing the increase in REO acquisitions?
Announcing the 2023 HousingWire Vanguard honorees
3 Reasons appraisal management technology projects fail
Economic trends & the housing market with Lance Lambert
MortgageTechnology

CoreLogic rolls out digital mortgage platform

Platform integrated Roostify’s digital mortgage solution to streamline the mortgage process

Leading property data and analytics company CoreLogic’s newly launched digital mortgage platform (DMP) aims to streamline the mortgage process and improve efficiency for lenders.

DMP integrated Roostify’s digital mortgage solution with CoreLogic’s property data and workflow capabilities to offer a comprehensive digital mortgage experience, the firm said in a release on Wednesday. 

CoreLogic acquired digital mortgage tech provider Roostify in February. At the time of the acquisition, CoreLogic said integrating Roostify’s mortgage platform into its own network of data assets and workflow platforms would reduce errors and help streamline the mortgage process. 

The integration of CoreLogic’s AutomatIQ Borrower Income Analysis, SmartFees and property data into the DMP interface will allow loan officers can obtain crucial information about borrowers and properties at the outset of the process, CoreLogic noted.

“By harnessing our industry-leading data and workflow solutions, we have taken the first step toward creating an all-in-one platform that transforms the mortgage process, benefiting both borrowers and loan officers,” said Bob Jennings, executive of collateral and risk solution at CoreLogic.

Roostify, which powers the digital mortgage platforms of TD Bank, Guild Mortgage, HSBC Bank USA and more, allows different lending parties to bring in data and information from online sources. It then tailors that data to the home-buying process. The product is integrated with digital solutions from ICE Mortgage Technology, Equifax, Formfree and Lender Price.

CoreLogic, owned by private equity firm Stone Point Capital, has made a few acquisitions in recent years, notably in 2021 when it acquired Next Gear Solutions.

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

1200x675_Web_Banner_Vanguard_no_date
Introducing the 2023 HW Vanguards 

In its 9th year, the HousingWire Vanguards award offers a definitive list of the top leaders in housing who are shaping the housing economy for the better. The forward-thinkers and trailblazers who are shaping the industry through their unwavering commitment, transformative ideas and steadfast dedication to driving growth and positive change. This year, 100 honorees […]

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please