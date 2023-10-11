CoreLogic rolls out digital mortgage platform

Leading property data and analytics company CoreLogic’s newly launched digital mortgage platform (DMP) aims to streamline the mortgage process and improve efficiency for lenders.

DMP integrated Roostify’s digital mortgage solution with CoreLogic’s property data and workflow capabilities to offer a comprehensive digital mortgage experience, the firm said in a release on Wednesday.

CoreLogic acquired digital mortgage tech provider Roostify in February. At the time of the acquisition, CoreLogic said integrating Roostify’s mortgage platform into its own network of data assets and workflow platforms would reduce errors and help streamline the mortgage process.

The integration of CoreLogic’s AutomatIQ Borrower Income Analysis, SmartFees and property data into the DMP interface will allow loan officers can obtain crucial information about borrowers and properties at the outset of the process, CoreLogic noted.

“By harnessing our industry-leading data and workflow solutions, we have taken the first step toward creating an all-in-one platform that transforms the mortgage process, benefiting both borrowers and loan officers,” said Bob Jennings, executive of collateral and risk solution at CoreLogic.

Roostify, which powers the digital mortgage platforms of TD Bank, Guild Mortgage, HSBC Bank USA and more, allows different lending parties to bring in data and information from online sources. It then tailors that data to the home-buying process. The product is integrated with digital solutions from ICE Mortgage Technology, Equifax, Formfree and Lender Price.

CoreLogic, owned by private equity firm Stone Point Capital, has made a few acquisitions in recent years, notably in 2021 when it acquired Next Gear Solutions.