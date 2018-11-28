The digital mortgage revolution continues to transform the way lenders interact with consumers, heightening the demand for technology in the loan origination process.

Despite the pivotal role of technology, when it comes to purchasing a home, evidence suggests that consumers still long for the human touch.

Roostify, a HousingWire Tech100 winner and leader in the digital lending space, utilizes technology that not only streamlines the loan process but provides consumers with a human-centric approach.

Sponsor Content

The company, which recently raised $25 million to fund its growth, announced a partnership with TD Bank to provide customers with its DecisionBuilder solution.

The bank sought out Roostify not only for its technological capabilities, but also the human element it brings to the origination process.

“When it comes to a mortgage, it's critical for prospective buyers to leverage both the digital and the human element,” TD Bank Head of Mortgage Banking Rick Bechtel said. “The digital aspect provides ease of use, while the human aspect provides expertise, and ultimately, peace of mind.”

“By leveraging Roostify for TD's Digital Mortgage, we're able to provide borrowers with online capabilities in addition to face-to-face guidance and support,” Betchel continued. “This is the game changer for today's buyers – digital when they want to handle it on their own, and human when they need the help.”

Within the last two years, Roostify has expanded its reach to multiple lenders in the mortgage industry, including JPMorgan Chase, LendingTree , Matic Insurance and Guild Mortgage.

Now, TD Bank customers will be able to leverage Roostify’s DecisionBuilder tool to apply for loans within minutes, streamlining the process through closing. Additionally, the solution will allow TD loan officers to connect with prospective buyers, the company said in a release.

The solution will utilize Roostify's connected app, providing loan officers a way to easily manage their leads. Roostify will also employ Ellie Mae’s Encompass digital mortgage solution to seamlessly track information regarding the loan.

The company says this will ensure homebuyers enjoy the convenience of a digital solution, and receive expert guidance as they navigate “one of the most significant transactions of their lives.”

“The new TD Bank Digital Mortgage improves the lending process for both consumers buying a home, and loan officers managing their clients,” Roostify CEO and Co-Founder Rajesh Bhat said. “Since the experience is built on Roostify’s API-based platform, it provides the flexibility to meet TD Bank’s business needs right now and in the future.”