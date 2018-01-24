The CEO of JPMorgan Chase is currently in Davos, Switzerland attending the World Economic Forum, along with other heads of state and financial firms.

During his visit, Jamie Dimon took a moment to sit down on CNBC to discuss tax reform, consumer confidence and tech initiatives at his bank [full video below].

For the latter issue, Dimon said the bank plans to offer an all-digital mortgage to its customers, “coming this year.”

Chase announced last year it’s launching a digital mortgage platform, allowing customers to track a loan application through closing entirely online or from any mobile device and partnered with Roostify to do so. The launch date, however, was never known.

“We’ve got, as you know, some great credit card products, we’ve got some great products coming this year. Not just these 400 branches and new markets but we have investing products coming this year, and credit card products coming this year, and more stuff that you can do on the phone — digital with mortgage, with credit cards, with your basic bank account.”

Dimon added that consumers are “in very good shape,” adding that all the credit “extended in the United States,” is super-prime quality, and that includes mortgages.

JPMorgan CEO: Capital investment in America drives wages from CNBC.