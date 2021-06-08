Squeezed by Margin Compression? A Plan to Push Back
Content specialist Neel Dhingra to speak at engage June 17

He'll discuss the importance of producing content in a social media-crazed world

Growing your personal brand is an important skill in a purchase market, which is why we’ve invited Neel Dhingra, a top producing manager at All Western Mortgage, to speak at HousingWire’s annual engage.marketing on June 17.

Dhingra, who has grown his business through content marketing on Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube along with The NeelHome Podcast, will join Andrew Haberman from Synergy One Lending and Brian Covey of loanDepot on a panel to discuss Building a Personal Brand.

As the tagline for his website reads: “We all have so many ideas. But, it turns out our ideas are worthless. It’s all about the execution.” Dhingra puts his money where his mouth is, demonstrating how it’s possible to be a top producer while still creating weekly videos and other content for the housing industry.

Prior to joining All Western, Dhingra worked as a mortgage banker at Mortgage Capital Associates and as a broker for Trenchant Mortgage.

In addition to Dhingra, HousingWire’s fourth-annual engage.marketing event will feature experts focused on the specifics of mortgage and real estate in a purchase market. While appetite for refinance loans may drop in the second half of the year, a huge demographic wave of first-time homebuyers is looking to join the market — assuming they can find a house to buy.

The challenges of helping consumers become homeowners in this housing market is why we’ve designed engage.marketing around “All Eyes on Purchase.” Some of our sessions include:

  • Winning in a red-hot purchase market
  • Marketing to reach a diverse audience
  • Specific sessions on LinkedIn, Instagram, Clubhouse and TikTok
  • and more!

The event will feature a keynote by renowned speaker coach René Rodriguez. Rodriguez, CEO of Volentum and creator of the AMPLIFII Influencer events, will lead a hands-on workshop on how to practically apply his proprietary AMPLIFII Formula to achieve maximum influence. Participants will walk away with immediately applicable skills that they can use in their day-to-day work.

Other speakers include Doug Duncan, chief economist at Fannie Mae, Bill Dallas, president of Finance of America Mortgage, Brian Covey, vice president at loanDepot, and more. The afternoon programming is focused on social media, with Chelsea Peitz discussing Instagram, Judi Fox discussing LinkedIn and Clubhouse, and Scott Betley (also known as That Mortgage Guy) talking about TikTok.

The engage.marketing summit is designed for our HW+ members, who get access to all HousingWire premium content, including events, articles, an exclusive Slack community, and more. Not a member? You can sign up for HW+ membership and register for the summit here, or get event-only access for your company or team here.

