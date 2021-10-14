Congress nears deal on key housing bills

As Congress haggles over funding for the social infrastructure package, a Senate Democrat who chairs the Senate Finance Committee promised a key housing provision will make the cut.

Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, a Democrat, told attendees of a Housing Oregon virtual conference on Friday that the committee he chairs had an “enormous interest” in the Neighborhood Homes Investment Act.

Wyden told those in the virtual meeting he would “make sure that wonderful program gets well-funded in this legislation.”

“It’s time for the finance committee to step up and deal with housing,” Wyden said.

There is also hope for another cornerstone of Biden’s housing agenda. Some form of down payment assistance is likely to be part of the final social infrastructure package, but questions remain over how much money Congress will allocate to it.