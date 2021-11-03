Lunch & Learn about the latest FHFA and HUD policy changes affecting lenders
Mortgage

Citigroup taps into the red-hot reperforming loan market

Lender in 2021 has sponsored five private-label offerings backed by distressed mortgages

HW-Citi

Global lender Citigroup is capitalizing on a vibrant U.S. market for mortgages that have been dinged up by the pandemic.

The bank, through its residential mortgage-backed securities conduit, Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust, has securitized some 45,000 reperforming loans valued in aggregate at $6.8 billion through five private-label offerings year to date as of the end of October, Fitch Ratings reports show. And they are truly scratch-and-dent loans.

The Fitch reports show that between 76% and 98% of the mortgages in the loan pools being securitized have been modified. In addition, between 1% to 12% of the loans across the five deals were 30 days delinquent as of the cutoff date in late October. And another 25% to 55% of the loans in the pools across the five deals — though current as of the end of October — have experienced one or more delinquencies within the last 24 months.

Yet, there is a huge demand for these reperforming loans and the securities issued against them.

