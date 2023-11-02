Bob Goldberg out as NAR CEO

The National Association of Realtors’ longtime CEO Bob Goldberg is leaving the trade association, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation have confirmed to HousingWire Thursday morning.

“We are immensely grateful for Bob’s leadership and decades-long service to NAR,” Tracy Kasper, current NAR president, said in a statement. “It has been a privilege to work with him in expanding and strengthening our organization, and we congratulate him on his well-deserved retirement. His contributions to our association and our industry have been tremendous.”

Goldberg’s departure comes just two days after a federal jury in Kansas City, Missouri, ruled that NAR, HomeServices of America and Keller Williams had colluded to artificially inflate real estate agent commission rates.

NAR staffers had previously called for Goldberg’s resignation in an anonymous letter presented by NAR Regional Vice President Shannon King during a committee meeting in mid-September. This came in the wake of the sexual harassment allegations brought forth in a New York Times exposé.

Nykia Wright, former CEO of the Chicago Sun-Times, will serve as interim CEO as the trade group searches for a new CEO. Wright will take the helm starting Nov. 20, 2023. Goldberg will stay on at the trade group serving as an executive consultant to help support the transition.

“We are delighted to welcome Nykia as interim CEO,” Kasper said. “Her deep experience driving organizational transformation positions her well to advance our strategy, vision and culture initiatives. I look forward to working with her, in partnership with our Leadership Team and staff, to continue strengthening our organization.”

Goldberg was set to retire from his position at the end of 2024, closing out a 30-year career at NAR.

“After announcing my decision to retire earlier this year, and as I reflected on my 30 years at NAR, I determined last month that now is the right time for this extraordinary organization to look to the future,” Goldberg said in a statement.



He continued: “Nykia’s strategic expertise and forward-looking perspective are exactly what NAR needs to continue advancing its mission in an ever-changing world. I am grateful for the privilege of leading NAR and confident that the association will continue delivering incredible value to its members for generations to come.”

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.