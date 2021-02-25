Blend’s Nikolaos Pavlou to speak at Spring Summit

Nikolaos Pavlou, product marketing manager at Blend, will sit down with other housing luminaries to discuss what mortgage tech is solving now at HousingWire’s Spring Summit on March 4.

Pavlou will be joined by Finicity’s Senior Vice President of Product and Strategic Programs Lisa Kimball, and Qualia‘s Director of High Growth Accounts Jamie Kump.

Pandemic conditions have provided fertile ground for mortgage tech innovation. Pavlou, Kimball and Kump will dive in to which technologies are now considered table stakes to keep your business efficient and growing, and what’s coming next.

Prior to his role at Blend, Pavlou worked at Okta where he focused on growing the company’s customer identity, APIs, and developer experience business. Pavlou has also worked in the banking industry with Bank of America Home Loans, where he managed the product and pricing strategy for all first lien mortgages.

The focus of the Spring Summit is The Year-Round Purchase Market. Record low rates led to a banner year for mortgage lenders in 2020, but as rates rise, real estate agents and lenders will have to adapt to accommodate the demographic tsunami of Millennial homebuyers looking to enter the market.

The summit will covers topics that are critical to success in another unprecedented year, including:

Servicing challenges in a pandemic period

Operational strategies in the current market

The brave new world of valuations

eClosing/RON update

A new regulatory regime

The summit also features sessions on mortgage disruption, lessons from local markets and more.

As with all HousingWire events, we’re bringing together some of the brightest and most successful people in mortgage, real estate, compliance, technology and regulation to offer their insights on what’s happening right now and what’s coming next.

Speakers joining Fairweather include UWM CEO Mat Ishbia, Figure Technologies CEO and co-founder Mike Cagney, MBA’s Lisa Haynes, Blend CEO Nima Ghamsari, Mortgage Champions CEO Dale Vermillion and many more.

