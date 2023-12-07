The best free real estate CRMs for 2024 (+4 low-cost alternatives)

As the real estate market continues to grapple with high interest rates and low inventory, agents entering the market are looking for affordable client relationship management (CRM) tools that offer a cost-effective means to automate and manage client interactions. If you’re a new agent, finding the best free real estate CRM (or a low-cost option) to get you up and running until you build your client list is crucial.

Whether you’re a seasoned agent or just starting out, understanding and using these free CRM software solutions could be the key to scaling your lead nurturing efforts. This comprehensive guide delves into the best free real estate CRMs available, offering insights into the best CRM software to level up your business.

Our full list: 10 best free real estate CRMs for 2024 (+ 4 low-cost CRMs)

10 best free real estate CRMs for 2024

Our pick Freshsales Free; additional features available at varying costs Visit Website Who it’s for Ideal for solo agents and small teams focused on lead nurturing and strong communication. The free version is limited to only three users, so if your team is larger than that, you’ll need to pay for an upgrade or find another tool that will scale as your team grows. Why we picked it Freshworks stands out for its versatility in communication, offering email, SMS and phone call routing capabilities. If you’re an active communicator who likes to lead with a hands-on client follow-up approach, Freshsales is for you. Its intuitive interface makes it an excellent choice for agents seeking efficient client interaction Buying Options See Details Pros + Cons Pros: Offers automated workflows for lead nurturing Includes built-in chat, email and phone options Features an intuitive chatbot to assist in managing leads Provides 2GB storage in the free version Comes with a user-friendly mobile app Allows purchasing of a phone number for call routing and setting up call rotation for team members Cons: Limited to only three users in the free version Offers restricted analytics capabilities Limited customer support Not specifically designed for real estate needs Email automation is not available in the free plan, requiring manual effort for all emails

Notable features Streamlined organization of contacts, accounts and deal fow Client lifestyle tracking and sales dashboard Built-in comms tools, including integrated chat, email and phone capabilities Email templates provide ready-to-use email formats to streamline correspondence Custom fields allows personalization of CRM to match specific business needs Mobile App enables on-the-go CRM access and management 24×5 support offers customer support five days a week Additional features and pricing can be viewed here



Agile CRM Starting Price: Free for up to 10 users; paid plans start at $9 per month Visit Website Who it’s for Ideal for real estate agents who want a customizable CRM with strong social media integration. Agile CRM supports up to 10 users and 50,000 contacts. Why we picked it Agile CRM is chosen for its unique sales gamification approach, which adds an element of competition and fun to the sales process. The CRM stands out with its lead scoring feature, automated based on agent-defined triggers, helping agents prioritize leads effectively. The free plan’s social media integrations are particularly beneficial for connecting with business accounts. Buying Options See Details Pros + Cons Pros: Unlimited document storage Effective social media integrations included in the free plan Lead scoring available, assisting in prioritizing potential clients User-friendly dashboard with customizable landing pages for lead generation Supports up to 10 users and 50,000 contacts Features like email tracking, appointment scheduling and custom deal milestones Cons: Interface could be more intuitive Marketing automation not offered in the free plan No texting feature and the mobile app is not user-friendly Requires a domain-linked email account for signing up

Notable features Sales gamification to increase collaboration and lead conversion Social media integration system that allows interaction with contacts’ social media activities directly from the CRM Custom data fields, unlimited deals, tasks, documents and up to one automation trigger in the free version Email tracking shows when emails are opened and read, providing insights into client engagement



HubSpot Starting Price: Free; offers a wide range of CRM functionalities without any cost Visit Website Who it’s for HubSpot is ideal for sales leaders, marketers, customer service teams, operations managers, business owners and salespeople looking for an efficient CRM solution. It’s not specialized for real estate, but rather was designed for marketing purposes. It’s therefore great at tracking lead generation and sales, and it supports an unlimited number of users. Why we picked it Imagine what you could accomplish if you could store up to 1 million leads for free. That’s what HubSpot enables. Its free CRM is renowned for its user-friendly interface that simplifies sales activity tracking and analysis. It’s a powerhouse for lead generation, offering real-time views of sales pipelines and detailed reports on sales activities and individual performance. With unlimited data available in the free version, it’s suitable for teams of all sizes. Buying Options See Details Pros + Cons Pros: Offers a clean, aesthetic dashboard and customizable landing pages Supports unlimited users and manages up to 1 million contacts Provides a variety of integrations and a new ChatSpot AI assistant Includes a mobile app for on-the-go access Features tools like live chat, email templates, AI email writer, meeting scheduler, and more Cons: Not ideal for large teams requiring more intricate customizations Limited real estate-specific features and templates The free version may lack some advanced functionalities needed for large-scale operations

Notable features Unlimited users Real-time chat support for immediate customer service Email scheduling and tracking Document storage and scheduling available directly within the CRM Visual dashboard for reporting and deal pipeline Supports integration with various third-party applications and services Tools for managing user access and roles within the CRM List segmentation for targeted communication Mobile app for on-the-go CRM access and management



HotSheet Starting Price: Free plan offers core CRM functionalities, including up to 1,000 contacts with unlimited follow-ups Visit Website Who it’s for Real estate professionals who need a streamlined, focused CRM system for managing leads and prioritizing high-potential clients. Why we picked it HotSheet is shaking up the real estate CRM world, offering what others charge for, absolutely free. Its platform is a game-changer with an easy-to-navigate interface and clutter-free approach to handling up to 1,000 contacts with unlimited follow-ups with their free plan. For a small monthly add-on fee, HotSheet’s Agent-to-Agent referral feature promises a 1000% boost in agents’ chances to snag referrals. This tool alerts agents immediately when a referral is posted, enabling them to connect with potential clients immediately. For the budget-conscious and tech-savvy agent, HotSheet is definitely a great CRM to start with. Buying Options See Details Pros + Cons Pros: Agent-to-Agent notification feature boosts social media referral leads Up to 1,000 contacts with unlimited follow-ups in the free version Effective scheduling tools with email notifications Cons: Steeper learning curve for less tech-savvy users Limited integration with other software or platforms No mobile app, which may affect flexibility and mobility for on-the-go agents

Notable features Agent-to-Agent referral feature enhances the ability to secure word-of-mouth business through notifications on social media platforms Streamlined interface offers a clean, clutter-free environment for managing contacts and leads



Insightly Starting Price: Free; paid plans start at $29 per user Visit Website Who it’s for Ideal for small business owners or solo entrepreneurs needing a basic CRM system. Insightly lets you store up to 2,500 contacts or leads. Why we picked it Insightly’s free version stands out for its core functionalities, which are tailored specifically to small-scale operations. It’s suitable for those just starting out who need a simple CRM with essential features. Buying Options See Details Pros + Cons Pros: Includes up to two users, making it suitable for individual entrepreneurs or small teams Can easily bump up to the paid version for $29 Store up to 2,500 customer and prospect records Provides five customizable email templates for routine communication Allows sending up to 10 emails per day directly from the CRM Features two custom fields and custom page layouts for tailored data management Cons: Limited customer support, mainly access to a library of articles and webinars Tools for project management, analytics and reporting are not clearly defined The free version’s functionalities might be too basic for growing businesses

Notable features Automated and customized email capabilities Web-to-lead capture for efficient lead management A user-friendly mobile app for on-the-go access



Bitrix24 Starting Price: Free for unlimited users and limited functionality; advanced plans ranging from $49 to $399 per month Visit Website Who it’s for Bitrix24 is a versatile CRM ideal for teams of all sizes — from small businesses to large enterprises — seeking comprehensive online collaboration, automation and marketing tools. It offers an unlimited number of users and contacts at its most basic level, making it a versatile, entry-level platform for all team sizes. Why we picked it Bitrix24 stands out as a one-stop CRM solution offering a wide range of functionalities from lead management to client service. It caters to businesses seeking complete control over their sales processes, providing tools for seamless lead generation, omni-channel marketing, project management and client communication. Notably, Bitrex24 offers great communication tools with the free version, including chat, HD video calls and video conferencing for up to 48 people. However, advanced conference tools like screen sharing and background blur will require bumping up to a subscription. Buying Options See Details Pros + Cons Pros: Offers a comprehensive set of tools, including CRM, project management and contact center functionalities Ideal for remote work with features like an online time clock, video conferencing and mobile app access Enables effective team and client management with chat, voice notes and online meeting capabilities Cons: May have a learning curve for new users Lacks marketing features like texting, batch email and free version templates Not specifically designed for real estate, might require customization Limited cloud storage and customer support

Notable features Unified workspace for online document management, cloud storage and knowledge sharing Supports integrations with various services and apps, including social media messengers Unlimited users, contacts and deals Provides summaries of tasks 5GB website storage



Best real estate CRMs under $40 per month with free trials

LionDesk Starting Price: $25 per month, billed annually Visit Website Who it’s for Real estate professionals and brokerages seeking a user-friendly, feature-rich CRM with unique add-ons. Why we picked it LionDesk excels in providing fundamental CRM features along with innovative additions like video messaging and AI assistant Gabby. Its commitment to continuous product upgrades and responsive customer service also sets it apart. Buying Options See Details Pros + Cons Pros: Easy-to-use interface No credit card required for free trial Stellar mass communication tools, including bulk text messaging Customizable lead profiles and AI-driven lead follow-up Integrated dialer for easy calling Cons: Robust options might be overwhelming to some Basic transaction management features Not ideal for scaling teams or large brokerages

Notable features Video messaging AI assistant Gabby for automated follow-ups Customizable lead management Overall attractive and functional user interface despite a full suite of options



Wise Agent Starting Price: $27 per month, billed annually Visit Website Who it’s for Ideal for real estate agents and small teams looking for an affordable, feature-rich CRM with excellent customer support. Why we picked it Wise Agent is celebrated for its user-friendly interface, comprehensive features, and exceptional customer support, making it a top choice for real estate professionals. It offers a balanced mix of essential CRM functionalities and advanced marketing tools at a competitive price, addressing the specific needs of real estate agents. Buying Options See Details Pros + Cons Pros: Intuitive and user-friendly interface One-on-one onboarding and 24/7 support for seamless user experience Comprehensive drip campaigns and customizable landing pages Extensive contact automation and an AI writing assistant Robust transaction management features Cons: Lacks a dedicated mobile app (relies on a web app accessed through the browser) No text messaging and dialer features Occasional updates without prior warning can be inconvenient Not an all-in-one solution, lacking integrated website and paid lead generation

Notable features Easy contact management with enhanced lead profiles Transaction tracking tools for efficient deal management Customizable dashboard for tailored user experience Extensive integrations for a more versatile and customizable platform



Starting Price: $38 per month, billed annually Visit Website Who it’s for Real estate agents and teams who want a comprehensive, user-friendly CRM to manage contacts and enhance business productivity. Why we picked it Okay, so it’s not exactly free, but at just $38 per month, IXACT is a wonderful affordable option for best real estate CRM. IXACT Contact positions itself as a smart assistant, focusing on simplifying contact management and automating key tasks. Its blend of intuitive design, automated reminders and powerful sync capabilities make it a go-to choice for real estate agents aiming to streamline their workflows and improve client engagement. Buying Options See Details Pros + Cons Pros: Clean and intuitive user interface Customizable home page dashboard for personalized experience Automated task and appointment reminders to stay on schedule Keep in Touch Dashboard helps you set up birthday reminders, move-in anniversaries and done-for-you ghostwritten monthly e-newsletters Comprehensive email marketing and direct mail marketing tools Cons: The provided website is relatively basic and lacks some advanced features Add-ons can increase the overall cost, making it less affordable

Notable features Rich contact profiles add personalized touches to client management Real-time synchronization with Google, Outlook and more Mobile app available on iPhone and Android for on-the-go access Social Stream add-on for automated social media posting Concierge support services for personalized setup and ongoing assistance



Follow Up Boss Starting Price: $69 per user Visit Website Who it’s for Agents at varying levels of their experience, growing teams, and solo agents. Why we picked it Follow Up Boss stands out as a standalone CRM, focusing solely on CRM functionalities without other marketing features common in other platforms. However, where it lacks in robust-ness it makes up for in integrations: Over 250 SaaS applications can sync with Follow Up Boss, making it perfect for those who want a highly customizable and adaptable tool (and don’t mind signing in to a bunch of different accounts). Buying Options See Details Pros + Cons Pros: Regarded as one of the best CRMs on the market with 250+ integrations Clean and user-friendly interface Fully functional mobile app Free trial and flexible price tiers Cons: Not an all-in-one platform Lacks native lead generation or website capabilities.

Notable features Integration capabilities with different platforms like WordPress for websites and Zillow or SmartZip for lead generation Top-notch flexibility, giving agents the freedom to choose their preferred tool integrations



Our methodology

HousingWire is the destination for industry leaders and decision makers to stay informed and stay ahead of what’s going on in the constantly evolving U.S. housing industry.

To determine which free real estate lead CRMs are best for industry professionals, HousingWire analyzed dozens of products and platforms, viewed demos and spoke with agents on our team, weighing the pros and cons of each product alongside both quantitative and qualitative data like price, notable features, ease of use, return on investment, client support and customer reviews.

We crawled the web so you don’t have to, analyzing a wide sampling of reviews across social media, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and online discussion forums.

Frequently asked questions

What is the cheapest CRM for real estate? In 2023, top free CRMs like HotSheet, Insightly, Freshsales, HubSpot, Bitrix24 and Agile CRM offer helpful functionalities without any cost. For those who might need more features, affordable options with free trials are also available, such as Wise Agent, IXACT Contact and Follow Up Boss. These options are better suited for the specialized needs of real estate agents and offer slightly more comprehensive services at a lower cost compared to fully paid versions.

Can I use HubSpot for free? Yes, HubSpot can be used for free. It is recognized as one of the best free real estate CRMs for lead generation, offering unlimited users, management of up to 1 million contacts and a variety of integrations. The free version includes features like live chat, email scheduling, tracking, notifications and a mobile app, making it a versatile tool for real estate agents and small business owners alike.

Do you need a CRM as a real estate agent? In a word: absolutely. In today’s real estate market, a CRM is essential for agents. It serves as a central database for managing client details, interactions and communication with leads and customers. Especially given the increasing reliance on digital tools in real estate, a good CRM helps agents stay competitive, organized and efficient in managing their sales.