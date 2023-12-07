The best free real estate CRMs for 2024 (+4 low-cost alternatives)

As the real estate market continues to grapple with high interest rates and low inventory, agents entering the market are looking for affordable client relationship management (CRM) tools that offer a cost-effective means to automate and manage client interactions. If you’re a new agent, finding the best free real estate CRM (or a low-cost option) to get you up and running until you build your client list is crucial.
Whether you’re a seasoned agent or just starting out, understanding and using these free CRM software solutions could be the key to scaling your lead nurturing efforts. This comprehensive guide delves into the best free real estate CRMs available, offering insights into the best CRM software to level up your business.
Our full list: 10 best free real estate CRMs for 2024 (+ 4 low-cost CRMs)
10 best free real estate CRMs for 2024
Our pick
Freshsales
Free; additional features available at varying costs
Who it’s for
Ideal for solo agents and small teams focused on lead nurturing and strong communication. The free version is limited to only three users, so if your team is larger than that, you’ll need to pay for an upgrade or find another tool that will scale as your team grows.
Why we picked it
Freshworks stands out for its versatility in communication, offering email, SMS and phone call routing capabilities. If you’re an active communicator who likes to lead with a hands-on client follow-up approach, Freshsales is for you. Its intuitive interface makes it an excellent choice for agents seeking efficient client interaction
Notable features
Pros:
Cons:
-
Notable features
- Streamlined organization of contacts, accounts and deal fow
- Client lifestyle tracking and sales dashboard
- Built-in comms tools, including integrated chat, email and phone capabilities
- Email templates provide ready-to-use email formats to streamline correspondence
- Custom fields allows personalization of CRM to match specific business needs
- Mobile App enables on-the-go CRM access and management
- 24×5 support offers customer support five days a week
- Additional features and pricing can be viewed here
Agile CRM
Starting Price: Free for up to 10 users; paid plans start at $9 per month
Who it’s for
Ideal for real estate agents who want a customizable CRM with strong social media integration. Agile CRM supports up to 10 users and 50,000 contacts.
Why we picked it
Agile CRM is chosen for its unique sales gamification approach, which adds an element of competition and fun to the sales process. The CRM stands out with its lead scoring feature, automated based on agent-defined triggers, helping agents prioritize leads effectively. The free plan’s social media integrations are particularly beneficial for connecting with business accounts.
Notable features
Pros:
Cons:
-
Notable features
- Sales gamification to increase collaboration and lead conversion
- Social media integration system that allows interaction with contacts’ social media activities directly from the CRM
- Custom data fields, unlimited deals, tasks, documents and up to one automation trigger in the free version
- Email tracking shows when emails are opened and read, providing insights into client engagement
HubSpot
Starting Price: Free; offers a wide range of CRM functionalities without any cost
Who it’s for
HubSpot is ideal for sales leaders, marketers, customer service teams, operations managers, business owners and salespeople looking for an efficient CRM solution. It’s not specialized for real estate, but rather was designed for marketing purposes. It’s therefore great at tracking lead generation and sales, and it supports an unlimited number of users.
Why we picked it
Imagine what you could accomplish if you could store up to 1 million leads for free. That’s what HubSpot enables. Its free CRM is renowned for its user-friendly interface that simplifies sales activity tracking and analysis. It’s a powerhouse for lead generation, offering real-time views of sales pipelines and detailed reports on sales activities and individual performance. With unlimited data available in the free version, it’s suitable for teams of all sizes.
Notable features
Pros:
Cons:
-
Notable features
- Unlimited users
- Real-time chat support for immediate customer service
- Email scheduling and tracking
- Document storage and scheduling available directly within the CRM
- Visual dashboard for reporting and deal pipeline
- Supports integration with various third-party applications and services
- Tools for managing user access and roles within the CRM
- List segmentation for targeted communication
- Mobile app for on-the-go CRM access and management
HotSheet
Starting Price: Free plan offers core CRM functionalities, including up to 1,000 contacts with unlimited follow-ups
Who it’s for
Real estate professionals who need a streamlined, focused CRM system for managing leads and prioritizing high-potential clients.
Why we picked it
HotSheet is shaking up the real estate CRM world, offering what others charge for, absolutely free. Its platform is a game-changer with an easy-to-navigate interface and clutter-free approach to handling up to 1,000 contacts with unlimited follow-ups with their free plan. For a small monthly add-on fee, HotSheet’s Agent-to-Agent referral feature promises a 1000% boost in agents’ chances to snag referrals. This tool alerts agents immediately when a referral is posted, enabling them to connect with potential clients immediately. For the budget-conscious and tech-savvy agent, HotSheet is definitely a great CRM to start with.
Notable features
Pros:
Cons:
-
Notable features
- Agent-to-Agent referral feature enhances the ability to secure word-of-mouth business through notifications on social media platforms
- Streamlined interface offers a clean, clutter-free environment for managing contacts and leads
Insightly
Starting Price: Free; paid plans start at $29 per user
Who it’s for
Ideal for small business owners or solo entrepreneurs needing a basic CRM system. Insightly lets you store up to 2,500 contacts or leads.
Why we picked it
Insightly’s free version stands out for its core functionalities, which are tailored specifically to small-scale operations. It’s suitable for those just starting out who need a simple CRM with essential features.
Notable features
Pros:
Cons:
-
Notable features
- Automated and customized email capabilities
- Web-to-lead capture for efficient lead management
- A user-friendly mobile app for on-the-go access
Bitrix24
Starting Price: Free for unlimited users and limited functionality; advanced plans ranging from $49 to $399 per month
Who it’s for
Bitrix24 is a versatile CRM ideal for teams of all sizes — from small businesses to large enterprises — seeking comprehensive online collaboration, automation and marketing tools. It offers an unlimited number of users and contacts at its most basic level, making it a versatile, entry-level platform for all team sizes.
Why we picked it
Bitrix24 stands out as a one-stop CRM solution offering a wide range of functionalities from lead management to client service. It caters to businesses seeking complete control over their sales processes, providing tools for seamless lead generation, omni-channel marketing, project management and client communication. Notably, Bitrex24 offers great communication tools with the free version, including chat, HD video calls and video conferencing for up to 48 people. However, advanced conference tools like screen sharing and background blur will require bumping up to a subscription.
Notable features
Pros:
Cons:
-
Notable features
- Unified workspace for online document management, cloud storage and knowledge sharing
- Supports integrations with various services and apps, including social media messengers
- Unlimited users, contacts and deals
- Provides summaries of tasks
- 5GB website storage
Best real estate CRMs under $40 per month with free trials
LionDesk
Starting Price: $25 per month, billed annually
Who it’s for
Real estate professionals and brokerages seeking a user-friendly, feature-rich CRM with unique add-ons.
Why we picked it
LionDesk excels in providing fundamental CRM features along with innovative additions like video messaging and AI assistant Gabby. Its commitment to continuous product upgrades and responsive customer service also sets it apart.
Notable features
Pros:
Cons:
-
Notable features
- Video messaging
- AI assistant Gabby for automated follow-ups
- Customizable lead management
- Overall attractive and functional user interface despite a full suite of options
Wise Agent
Starting Price: $27 per month, billed annually
Who it’s for
Ideal for real estate agents and small teams looking for an affordable, feature-rich CRM with excellent customer support.
Why we picked it
Wise Agent is celebrated for its user-friendly interface, comprehensive features, and exceptional customer support, making it a top choice for real estate professionals. It offers a balanced mix of essential CRM functionalities and advanced marketing tools at a competitive price, addressing the specific needs of real estate agents.
Notable features
Pros:
Cons:
-
Notable features
- Easy contact management with enhanced lead profiles
- Transaction tracking tools for efficient deal management
- Customizable dashboard for tailored user experience
- Extensive integrations for a more versatile and customizable platform
IXACT Contact
Starting Price: $38 per month, billed annually
Who it’s for
Real estate agents and teams who want a comprehensive, user-friendly CRM to manage contacts and enhance business productivity.
Why we picked it
Okay, so it’s not exactly free, but at just $38 per month, IXACT is a wonderful affordable option for best real estate CRM. IXACT Contact positions itself as a smart assistant, focusing on simplifying contact management and automating key tasks. Its blend of intuitive design, automated reminders and powerful sync capabilities make it a go-to choice for real estate agents aiming to streamline their workflows and improve client engagement.
Notable features
Pros:
Cons:
-
Notable features
- Rich contact profiles add personalized touches to client management
- Real-time synchronization with Google, Outlook and more
- Mobile app available on iPhone and Android for on-the-go access
- Social Stream add-on for automated social media posting
- Concierge support services for personalized setup and ongoing assistance
Follow Up Boss
Starting Price: $69 per user
Who it’s for
Agents at varying levels of their experience, growing teams, and solo agents.
Why we picked it
Follow Up Boss stands out as a standalone CRM, focusing solely on CRM functionalities without other marketing features common in other platforms. However, where it lacks in robust-ness it makes up for in integrations: Over 250 SaaS applications can sync with Follow Up Boss, making it perfect for those who want a highly customizable and adaptable tool (and don’t mind signing in to a bunch of different accounts).
Notable features
Pros:
Cons:
-
Notable features
- Integration capabilities with different platforms like WordPress for websites and Zillow or SmartZip for lead generation
- Top-notch flexibility, giving agents the freedom to choose their preferred tool integrations
Our methodology
HousingWire is the destination for industry leaders and decision makers to stay informed and stay ahead of what’s going on in the constantly evolving U.S. housing industry.
To determine which free real estate lead CRMs are best for industry professionals, HousingWire analyzed dozens of products and platforms, viewed demos and spoke with agents on our team, weighing the pros and cons of each product alongside both quantitative and qualitative data like price, notable features, ease of use, return on investment, client support and customer reviews.
We crawled the web so you don’t have to, analyzing a wide sampling of reviews across social media, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and online discussion forums.
Frequently asked questions
-
What is the cheapest CRM for real estate?
In 2023, top free CRMs like HotSheet, Insightly, Freshsales, HubSpot, Bitrix24 and Agile CRM offer helpful functionalities without any cost. For those who might need more features, affordable options with free trials are also available, such as Wise Agent, IXACT Contact and Follow Up Boss. These options are better suited for the specialized needs of real estate agents and offer slightly more comprehensive services at a lower cost compared to fully paid versions.
-
Can I use HubSpot for free?
Yes, HubSpot can be used for free. It is recognized as one of the best free real estate CRMs for lead generation, offering unlimited users, management of up to 1 million contacts and a variety of integrations. The free version includes features like live chat, email scheduling, tracking, notifications and a mobile app, making it a versatile tool for real estate agents and small business owners alike.
-
Do you need a CRM as a real estate agent?
In a word: absolutely. In today’s real estate market, a CRM is essential for agents. It serves as a central database for managing client details, interactions and communication with leads and customers. Especially given the increasing reliance on digital tools in real estate, a good CRM helps agents stay competitive, organized and efficient in managing their sales.