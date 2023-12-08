5 best Arizona real estate schools for 2024

Vetted by HousingWire | Our editors independently review the products we recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission.

Are you looking to get licensed as a real estate agent in Arizona? We’ve reviewed all the key information to determine the best Arizona real estate schools to help you get licensed quickly and efficiently with a state-approved, online program at an Arizona real estate school.

Prospective Arizona real estate agents must fulfill a 90-hour prelicensing program from an Arizona Department of Real Estate (ADRE)-approved school and pass a six-hour contract writing course, for a total of 96 class hours. Additionally, ADRE requires that you pass an in-person final exam administered by your school prior to applying for the Arizona real estate licensing examination.

With the help of this guide, you can find the right Arizona real estate school and program to meet your goals, timeframe, learning style, and budget. From Phoenix and Tucson to Sedona and Scottsdale, AZ, here’s our list of the best online real estate schools in Arizona.

The CE Shop Best Arizona school for trying before you buy Overall Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5. ENROLL NOW & SAVE 30% Use Promo Code HW30 at checkout Overview The CE Shop offers a comprehensive 96-hour package to cover all the requirements for the Arizona licensing exam. The CE Shop consistently updates its online courses and offers an effective, interactive learning approach for online, self-paced students. The CE Shop leverages its custom online learning platform, LEAP, to encourage students to engage with essential content. The provider’s courses meet national and Arizona regulatory requirements, and are available online 24/7. Course Options See Details Pricing The CE Shop’s prelicensing courses meet Arizona’s salesperson prelicensing requirements. Post-licensing courses meet Arizona’s 24-hour post-licensing continuing education, which is required for license renewal every two years. Course Type Prices Starting at Package Features Upgrade Features Prelicensing $659 Standard Package: Required 96-hr AZ prelicensing & 6-hr Contract Writing coursework, AZ Exam Prep Edge, Pass Guarantee, instructor-led webinars on exam topics, business eBooks, Career resources, downloadable resources, digital flashcards, real estate glossary, study schedule See options listed below Individual AZ Courses $685 AZ Prelicensing Course: Required 90 hrs of coursework. Topics include: Real estate license law, agency, contracts, real property, ownership, taxes, water law, land development and zoning, deeds and title transfer, escrow and settlement, fair housing, leases & more AZ Contract Writing Course: 6 hrs of required instruction. Course includes contracts used in real estate transactions with samples and practical contract completion exercises. Post-Licensing CE $35 CE General Package: Required 6 hrs of coursework. Includes current issues and trends in AZ real estate & property inspection issues CE Sales Package #1 with Ethics: 12 of the 24 required hrs of coursework (9 mandatory & 3 general hrs). Includes Navigating AZ Agency, Contracts & Contract Law, Ethical Business Practices in AZ, Serving Seniors CE Sales Package #2: 12 of the 24 required hrs of coursework (9 mandatory & 3 elective hrs). Includes AZ Legal Updates, AZ Disclosures, Exploring Fair & Affordable Housing, Managing Risk in Real Estate Business CE Sales Package with Ethics: Required 24 hrs of coursework. Includes Navigating AZ Agency, AZ Contracts & Contract Law, Ethical Business Practices, AZ Legal Updates, AZ Disclosures, Exploring Fair & Affordable Housing, AZ Property Inspection Issues, Serving Seniors The CE Shop offers several prelicensing packages in addition to the one listed above: Value: All Standard Features + Business Building Courses

Premium: All Value Features + 24-Hour AZ Sales CE Package + Real Estate Basics & Beyond eTextbook

Pros + Cons Pros: Free five-day trial of all Arizona prelicensing courses Exam Prep Edge comes standard with all of The CE Shop’s prelicensing courses Cons: No broker licensing courses offered

Features Course Formats: Self-paced, online interactive Course Access: One year after the date of purchase. Pass Guarantee: With the CE Shop’s “Pass Guarantee,” prelicensing students can request a reimbursement of the cost of the initial licensing exam if a retake is required. Student Support: Support is available seven days a week via chat, email, and phone/ When you have questions, we have answers. You can call, live chat, or email us 7 days a week. Exam Prep: The CE Shop offers Exam Prep Edge, a comprehensive, interactive Exam Prep class, with all its prelicensing packages. Exam Prep Edge includes dynamic practice exams with unique prep questions and a real-time dashboard to help you focus on areas where there’s room for improvement. Final Exam: To ensure that you have read and retained the necessary information, there is a final exam at the end of each course.

AceableAgent Best Arizona real estate school for busy schedules Overall Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5. Visit Aceable Agent Overview With AceableAgent’s ADRE-approved courses, you can depend on the school’s technology to successfully meet your 90-hour pre-licensing coursework requirement. Aceable Agent’s web and mobile apps track your progress and save it across every device, so you can stop and resume your studies when it’s convenient for you. And the school’s practice tests, contract workshops, and other tools are designed to keep you engaged, help you meet your goals, and set you up for success on both the licensing exam and your new career. Aceable Agent’s courses feature frequent practice tests to ensure confidence in its students and the school reports its pass rates as 34% better than competing schools. Course Options See Details Pricing AceableAgent’s prelicensing classes are ADRE-approved 90-hour real estate courses. Course Type Prices Starting at Package Features Upgrade Features Prelicensing $489 Basic: Required 90 hrs of coursework. Lite Exam Prep includes 300 AZ exam practice test questions. Mini course on starting your career by finding a sponsoring broker. Audio guide for all courses. Deluxe: Required 90 hrs of coursework. 75 videos, 70 audio lessons, digital flashcards, additional practice questions for Exam Prep, 100+ Page Exam Prep Ebook Premium: Required 90 hrs of coursework. 1 hr of private tutoring, 5 live webinars weekly, access to webinar archives, live Q&A with experts weekly Professional Development Training $26 Neighborhood Expert” Video Course on farming neighborhoods, generating new leads, avoiding key mistakes & more “Million Dollar Team” Video Course teaches 7 pillars of the team model, 30-day onboarding process, and vendor partnership plan Listing Appointments” Course includes listing appointment steps & key stats. Listing price and commissions terms, & speaking prospects’ language

Pros + Cons Pros: Complete courses at your own pace, on a computer or tablet Get extra exam prep with state and national question banks, virtual flashcards, downloadable study guides, and video deep-dives In-course audio option available Cons: No AZ post-licensing or CE courses offered

Features Course Formats: Self-paced online. Course Access: One year from the date of enrollment. Ace or Don’t Pay Guarantee: If you don’t pass the licensing exam after three attempts, AceableAgent will refund your money. Student Support & Engagement: Real-life instructors are available to answer any questions, Monday through Friday, via email. During the week, you can also contact the Student Concierge team by phone. General support is also available daily via phone, email, or chat. Exam Prep: The Basic Prelicensing package features Lite Exam Prep, including 300 unique Arizona Real Estate Exam practice test questions, while the Deluxe and Premium packages’ Exam Prep include 1,660+ additional practice exam questions aligned to the Arizona state and national exam. Final Exam: Both the 90-hour prelicensing course and 6-hour contracts course will have a required final exam.

Arizona School of Real Estate & Business by Colibri Best Arizona real estate school for every stage of your career Overall Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5. Visit ASREB Overview With a 77.5% first-time pass rate in its online course, Arizona School of Real Estate and Business (ASREB) claims the highest first-time pass rates in the state among major education providers. In addition to offering three different learning formats to students, ASREB provides virtual open house events and livestream career expos, ASREB makes it a point to help students at every stage of your real estate education. ASREB’s courses, textbook, and exam prep content are written and taught by knowledgeable industry experts. And students appreciate the exclusive access to Buffini & Company’s career coaching videos. Course Options See Details Pricing ASREB has prelicensing courses to meet Arizona’s 90 of the 96-hours of prelicensing requirements. Post-licensing courses meet Arizona’s 24-hour post-licensing continuing education, which is required for license renewal every two years. Course Type Prices Starting at Package Features Upgrade Features Prelicensing $699 Basic Package: 90 hr course includes Intro to Contract Writing Course, access to expert faculty, employment networking opportunities, prelicensing textbook. In-person, livestream & online, self-paced options available Career Start Package: All Basic features + Pass or Don’t Pay Guarantee, Exam Prep Crammer Course, CompuCram Online Exam Prep with vocab review & unlimited practice exams Set For Success Package: All Career Start features + flashcards, access to in-person, online and livestream formats, 18 hr CE package, 2 math review courses & broker interviewing workshop Broker Prelicensing $699 Basic Broker Package: Required 90 hrs of coursework. Includes all textbooks & school final exam. Choose from livestream or online learning Broker Preferred Package: Required 90 hrs of coursework. Includes all textbooks, school final exam, Broker Management Clinic course. Choose from livestream or online learning Post-Licensing CE $175 Salesperson Renewal Package: Required 24 hrs of coursework. Includes Agency Law, Contract Law, Commissioner’s Standards, Disclosure, Fair Housing, Legal Issues & General. In-person or virtual classroom via livestream Broker Renewal Package: Required 30 hrs of coursework. Includes all Salesperson classes + Broker Management clinics. In-person or virtual classroom via livestream

Pros + Cons Pros: Unique schedule allows students to complete the courses in as little as two weeks School exam can be taken as many times needed within six months of purchasing your course Cons: ADRE requires 100% attendance in one format, as there is no hybrid option

Features Course Formats: Self-paced online courses, in-person classes, or livestream. Course Access: The prelicensing course and school final exam can be taken as many times as needed in six months at no additional fee. Pass Guarantee: If you fail to pass your state exam, you may be eligible for a $100 refund if you were able to achieve over 80% at least three times on the Simulated Exams and you are within six months of your initial purchase. Student Support & Engagement: The Student Services Team is on hand to answer questions by phone, email, or form submission, Monday through Friday, 7:30am – 6pm, and Saturday, 7:30am – 1:30pm. Exam Prep: ASREB’s CompuCram exam prep features vocabulary tools, practice testing, and simulated exams. And the school exam was created to closely match the Arizona state exam. Choose from the CompuCram Real Estate Sales Exam Prep and the Basic Licensing Review Crammer, which is now live streaming. Final Exam: Once you have completed all your real estate sessions, you are eligible to take ASREB’s school exam. You must pass the school exam with a score of at least 75%.

Kaplan Real Estate Education Best Arizona real estate school on a budget Overall Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5. Visit Kaplan Overview Kaplan Real Estate Education works with thousands of students each year, equipping them with the education and tools to begin and advance their real estate career. Students appreciate the school’s high-quality prelicensing, exam prep, and continuing education courses, along with the expert instructors who lead them.



Kaplan offers a complete 96-hour package that includes exam prep and the contract writing course required by Arizona state law. You’ll get a comprehensive learning experience in a convenient all-in-one package. With full access to the class instructor, Kaplan’s online prelicensing courses also enable you to complete your required education when and where it’s most convenient for you. Course Options See Details Pricing Kaplan has prelicensing courses to meet Arizona’s 90-hour Prelicensing and six-hour Contract Writing requirements. Post-licensing courses meet Arizona’s 24-hour continuing education requirement for license renewal every two years. Course Type Prices Starting at Package Features Upgrade Features Prelicensing $489 AZ Contract Writing Online Video Course: Fulfills 6-hr Contract Writing requirement with real-world exercises, discussions, scenario-based learning, unit review questions. Physical textbook & virtual exam proctoring included AZ Real Estate Principles Online Course: Fulfills 90-hr prelicensing education requirement. Content emphasizes differences between AZ state law & common law. Interactive review quizzes, activities for each unit, scenario-based case studies & video explanations on selected topics included AZ Complete Prelicensing Package with Exam Prep: Required 96 Hrs of AZ coursework. Includes Real Estate Principles, 6-Hr Contract Writing Online Video course, Exam Prep online video course & workbook, National Exam Prep online video course & workbook, access to National Interactive Study Group & Online Career Mentor Connect Career Launcher Package: Required 96 hrs of AZ coursework. Includes Real Estate Principles, 6-hr Contract Writing Online Video course, Exam Prep online video course & workbook, National Exam Prep online video course & workbook, AZ and National Drill & Practice QBank. Access to National Interactive Study Group & Online Career Mentor Connect + Accelerator Online video course & Live online coaching Exam Prep $99 Complete AZ Online Drill & Practice QBank: 2 distinct QBanks in 1 package. National & Real Estate Drill & Practice QBanks. Includes exam simulation & customized quizzes AZ-Only Real Estate Exam Prep Solution: Online video package & workbook PDF. AZ Exam Prep online video course + Drill and Practice QBank National-Only Real Estate Exam Prep Solution: Features national content, including videos, workbook PDF, 100s of multiple-choice questions with rationales + National Exam Prep online video course, Drill & Practice QBank Post-licensing CE $189 AZ 24-Hour Complete CE Package: Eight 3-hr CE online courses covering Real Estate Agency Law, Employment Agreements, Commissioner’s Standards, Real Estate Legal Issues, Fair Housing Issues, Real Estate Disclosures, Real Estate Ethics & Contract Law Best Practices. Each AZ 3-hr CE course in the package may also be taken as a stand-alone online course for $29 —

Pros + Cons Pros: Online video courses include multiple segments featuring expert instructors Cons: Zoom must be downloaded and installed on your computer/laptop to take live, online classes

Features Course Formats: Online video courses. Course Access: Six months from the date of purchase to complete your course. Pass Guarantee or Refund Policy: Kaplan offers a full tuition refund within 30 days of purchase, but only if the class or course has not been completed. Student Support & Engagement: Student or technical support staff are available to answer any questions via email or phone during business hours. General support is also available via live chat. Exam Prep: Kaplan’s exam prep courses are designed to provide the knowledge and practice necessary to succeed on exam day. The school offers a variety of convenient prep options so you can study for the Arizona Real Estate examination on your terms. Final Exam: Depending on the package you purchase, students may schedule the final exam with Kaplan’s qualified virtual proctors when all the coursework is completed.

OnlineEd Best Arizona real estate school for the basics Overall Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4 out of 5. Visit OnlineEd Overview OnlineEd is a licensed real estate school and insurance school that has been offering online courses since 1998. An approved NMLS course provider of continuing education since 2009, OnlineEd’s teaching and instruction is done via the Internet and through a unique course management system. The school’s course materials are written and published by knowledgeable, experienced industry professionals and instructors. Course Options See Details Pricing OnlineEd’s prelicensing course meets Arizona’s 90-hour prelicensing and six-hour Contract Writing requirements. Course Type Prices Starting at Package Features Prelicensing $425 Online Salesperson Prelicense Training: Required 96 hrs of coursework & contract writing. Includes video segments, page-by-page read-along audio, PDF & EPUB eBook for tablet or Kindle Post-licensing CE $24 AZ Commissioner’s Standards: Required 3 hrs of CE coursework. Review AZ laws and governing administrative guidelines on license renewal prerequisites, license maintenance & advertising regulations, license suspension protocols, ADRE standards & more Professional Development Courses $49 Career Enhancement Online Course: Anatomy of a Green Home

Gain a competitive edge in communicating the benefits of green & energy efficient home features Career Enhancement Online: Real Estate Investing Made Simple, Profitable & Fun

4-part professional development (non CE) course covering how to build wealth with investment properties Career Enhancement Online Course: Kickbutt Leadership Program

12-module program for becoming a better team leader

Pros + Cons Pros: Students only need a computer or mobile device with an internet connection Cons: No exam prep is available

Features Course Formats: Self-paced online. Course Access: Access is allowed for 365 days or up to 180 days after completion, whichever is greater. Refund Policy: No refunds are available for courses. Student Support: Instructor and technical support is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, or anytime via email. Final Exam: Arizona Department of Real Estate requires prelicensing course students to take an end-of-course comprehensive exam before proceeding to the state real estate exam. The questions included on the final exam cover material from the entire 90-hour course.

Methodology: How we chose the best real estate schools in Arizona

To determine the very best Arizona real estate schools, we immersed ourselves in research and ranked each school based on the following:

Affordability and flexibility

Course offerings, including study aids and tools

Course access and format options

Instructor expertise and accessibility

Pass guarantees or return policies

Student support and engagement

User reviews and pass rates

Finally, we considered each school’s unique features and professional development opportunities. In the long run, these can be of real value to new agents launching their career.

The full picture

Now that you have all the details on the best Arizona real estate schools, you can make the most informed decision and begin your journey to becoming a successful real estate agent in the Grand Canyon State.



A prelicensing class through one of these top Arizona real estate schools will help you fulfill your education requirements and fully prepare you for the Arizona licensing exam. On your real estate journey, don’t go it alone. Trust HousingWire to connect you with the resources and insights you need, at every step of your real estate career.

We’ve rounded up the links and sites that you’ll find the most beneficial as a real estate agent in Arizona.