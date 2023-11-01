Argyle announces integration with ICE Mortgage Technology’s Encompass

Payroll connectivity platform Argyle and ICE Mortgage Technology have partnered to allow lenders access real-time income and employment data for borrowers throughout the loan origination process.

The integration was built on the latest Encompass Partner Connect Application Programming Interface (API) and is available through ICE Mortgage Technology.

Lenders using ICE Mortgage Technology can tap into consumer-permissioned income and employment data via Argyle’s secure connections directly to the payroll source. Lenders can directly request data in the Encompass platform and import it to borrower files, Argyle noted in announcing the partnership.

Connected accounts are monitored and updated with current payroll documents and real-time verification reports can be instantaneously generated throughout the entirety of the mortgage loan origination process, the company explained.

“Our mission is to remove friction and cost from the home buying experience, and this integration delivers just that to our mutual clients,” Shmulik Fishman, CEO of Argyle, said in a statement.

The partnership will drive efficiency for customers, enable better accessibility and provide a superior process for mortgage lenders and consumers alike, Fishman added.

Founded in 2018, Argyle has raised over $77.6 million in capital and is backed by investors including Bain Capital Ventures, Bedrock, Checkr, F-Prime, and SignalFire.

With Argyle, companies across the banking and mortgage industry are able to automate verifications, fund accounts, switch direct deposits, improve loan conversion rates and reduce costs, according to Argyle.

ICE Mortgage Technology – part of Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) – provides loan origination system Encompass and a servicing system MSP, eRecording capabilities of Simplifile and MERS — the national electronic registry for nearly 90% of the mortgage market.