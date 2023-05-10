Argyle grows consumer verifications, adds new mortgage customers

Payroll connectivity platform Argyle announced this week that it has grown the number of its consumer verifications 100% year over year and has welcomed over 35 new customers so far in 2023.

The company offers direct-source data portability tools for mortgage, lending, banking, background and tenant screening, and other use cases.

“We’ve packaged five years of learning and innovation into our next-gen platform to continue automating critical workflows, reducing business risk, and providing exceptional experiences. The growth of our company over the past year echoes the demand for real-time access to reliable, direct-source data,” Argyle CEO and Founder Shmulik Fishman said.

Argyle 2.0, the latest platform launch, revolutionizes how businesses retrieve and operationalize income and employment data.

The Argyle platform includes updates to Argyle Link, Console, and API. Argyle Link is the front-end interface that enables consumers to connect their payroll or employer accounts instantly to share income and employment data with service providers in real-time, completing the onboarding process effortlessly without leaving the provider’s offering.

Argyle’s technology has helped numerous businesses to streamline their income and employment verification processes. Some of the businesses that have recently turned to Argyle include:

Checkr

Draper & Kramer

Georgia United Credit Union

iThink Financial Credit Union

Lake Michigan Credit Union

Lane Health

Lenders One

Regional Finance

TrueWork

VGM

​​​”Time and accuracy are critical when processing member applications. We chose Argyle as our verification solution to ensure we receive the correct, real-time income and employment data as efficiently as possible,” said John Harpst, VP of mortgage strategy at Lake Michigan Credit Union. “With Argyle, we are confident we receive a complete income picture for the member without the concern that we missed important information that could affect the outcome of their loan approval.”

Argyle will exhibit at Fintech Nexus in New York City at the Javits Center from May 10-11. Fishman will be featured on the panel, “The Key Role Payroll Connections Play in Advancing Financial Inclusion,” on May 10th at 4:20 p.m. ET.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by HousingWire’s editors.