Arc Home COO Suzy Lindblom to speak at HW Annual

Need to empower the leadership at your organization? Want to increase efficiency in your mortgage business? Or, seeking guidance for mentoring new employees? Suzy Lindblom will speak to all of these topics when she takes the stage at HW Annual. Register for HW Annual today to catch Lindblom on stage alongside other powerful women of influence.

Serving as chief operating officer at Arc Home, Lindblom is also a HousingWire Vanguard award winner and a two-time Women of Influence Honoree.

Lindblom will be joined on stage by moderator Michelle Kryczkowski, vice president and division performance executive at Cardinal Financial. Tapping into their time in the industry, they will discuss how to navigate your career in a down market. These leaders will also discuss what you should keep in mind when your career takes a turn you didn’t expect. As a leader who has been in charge throughout the highs and lows of the housing market, Lindblom has guided some of the biggest rising stars on how to own your career journey. She has some big ideas for disrupting the pattern of leadership at your mortgage business.

“Make sure you have leaders, not managers, and take care of your staff,” Lindbolm said. This focus on leadership, not management, fosters a community of support and mentorship in any organization. Especially in a tight market, where every mortgage deal earned is a milestone, employees and teams need the right leaders at the helm.

As a C-suite mortgage leader who has an expansive knowledge on the mortgage industry, Lindblom is the best-guiding light to help you set up your business for success in any market. In 2024, Lindblom believes the focus of the housing industry will be on, “purchase activity and first-time homebuyers.” Capitalize on that purchase activity — and set yourself up for success — by strategically planning your business based on Lindblom’s expertise.

Her predictions are solid, after several decades in the mortgage industry, Lindblom has seen several housing market cycles come and go. Her experience includes leadership positions at Planet Home Lending, Stearns Lending and Bank of America.



