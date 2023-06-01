Marketing leader Jon Lyons to speak at HW Annual

Are you ready to roll up your sleeves and get to work? We’ve heard a main goal for you this year is growing your market share, but fair warning, it’s not going to happen without some serious intentionality and strategizing. At HousingWire Annual this year, Jon Lyons, executive vice president of marketing at Class Valuation, is joining our speaker line-up. He will give you an inside look at how he has remained agile in his marketing efforts. Catch Lyons’ CMO Playbook on October 10 at HousingWire Annual.

Marketing gurus will get the low-down on the tough decisions and tactical work that goes into marketing strategies in the housing industry straight from an executive with nearly two decades of experience.

“I’m excited to speak at HW Annual because it provides a unique, attentive platform to connect with industry leaders and share insights on the latest marketing trends in the housing industry. It’s an opportunity to learn from other marketing professionals and exchange ideas that can drive innovation and growth. Plus, it is always nice to catch up with old friends, meet new ones and enjoy all the fun activities HW organizes,” Lyons said.

Lyons recently took on his role at Class Valuation after serving as vice president of marketing for Clear Capital. Class Valuation is one of the largest appraisal management companies (AMC) in the country, aiming to accelerate appraisals honestly. While leading marketing efforts at Class Valuation, Lyons is executing high-value campaigns, creating a top-performing team and driving innovation. He will break down all these priorities on stage at HW Annual’s Marketing Leaders Success Summit.

So far in 2023, Lyons says he has learned the importance of adapting and being flexible in a marketing strategy. “Understanding the changing needs and preferences of lenders and aligning our offerings accordingly has become paramount,” he said.

Looking forward, Lyons believes that digital transformation and technology integration will be the major themes for the housing industry in 2024.

