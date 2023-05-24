Mike Simonsen is bringing housing data to HW Annual

At HousingWire Annual 2023, we aren’t vibe-checking the housing market. We’re bringing all the cutting-edge housing knowledge that today’s professionals need based on data. And who better to present that data than the president and founder of Altos Research, Mike Simonsen? Register today to catch Simonsen on stage as he answers the question, “How’s the market?” with real numbers, not subjective opinions.

On Tuesday, October 10, Simonsen will take the stage for his session, “More Data, Less Vibes.” Simonsen will give an inside look at the national data behind the current housing market using Altos Research’s Market Action Index.

This index pulls together all the key market indicators into an easy to read chart, and it explains which way each indicator is trending over time.

“In uncertain times, people seek clarity. They are afraid. Reliable, real-time market data is the antidote to the fear,” said Simonsen.

Simonsen founded Altos Research in 2006. His goal was to bring real estate data to the people that need it most. Each week, Altos releases market reports for practically every zip code in the country. There is also a broad, national report. Simonsen breaks down the national data in weekly videos to help housing industry professionals make the most of the numbers. Data-geeks can also find Simonsen hosting the, “Top of Mind,” podcast by clicking here.

Simonsen spends lots of time diving into his own data. But, Simonsen added that he also uses the mortgage rates tracker page on HousingWire every day. Get the same up-to-date knowledge on the mortgage market as Simonsen by clicking here. As Simonsen looks ahead to the future of housing in 2024, he thinks the next year will be all about the “looming recession and downstream impact of significant failures in commercial real estate.”

Interested in getting the data behind Simonsen’s 2024 prediction and the current market? Catch him on stage, Tuesday, October 10 for the session, “More Data, Less Vibes.”



