Announcing the 2023 HW Annual Agenda

The 2023 HousingWire Annual agenda is here. After listening to pitches from our community, discussing with our welcome committee and fine-tuning with our HousingWire team, we feel confident that we’re delivering an agenda that addresses the topics you need to start off 2024 as a leading housing professional.

A few distinct focus areas we are continuing to offer this year include access to content, community and commerce. So what does this look like in action? We designed the event with the attendee outcome in mind. You’ll walk away with a list of action items to implement when you get home, a fresh list of valuable LinkedIn connections and ideas for growth crafted by listening to the brightest minds in the space.

This includes hearing HousingWire Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami’s predictions for 2024, networking opportunities like cocktail parties and a pickleball competition, and even some downtime so you can take full advantage of the resort hotel, the Hyatt Lost Pines in Austin, Texas.

This year’s speaker list includes Terry Schmidt, president of Guild Mortgage, Chrissy Zotzmann Brown, chief operations officer at Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group, Logan Mohtashami, lead analyst at HousingWire, Kate Amor, senior vice president and head of enterprise products at Guaranteed Rate, Michael Simonsen, president at Altos Research, Arjun Dhringa, sales and business development at All Western Mortgage and Nate Levin, managing director of Parker89. This first round of speakers is slated to present the digestible housing data you need to make strategic decisions, the missing pieces in the affordable housing conversation, what the future of proptech looks like as ChatGPT and AI usage grows and more .

These leaders will join the ranks of former HW Annual speakers like Sandra Thompson, director of of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, Laura Escobar, president at Lennar Mortgage, and Rick Haase, president at United Real Estate. The full list of speakers will be announced very soon, so check back often to see who will be lining up at the starting line!

This year’s HW Annual main stage agenda will once again include the Marketing Leaders Success Summit, Women of Influence Forum and Vanguard Forum. Plus, don’t miss CEO Playbooks, technology-focused sessions, data-focused sessions and advice from the industry’s top performers.

Although we’re excited to announce the agenda this year, we’re open to hearing from our community on anything you think we’re missing and why. You can email our Director of Events & HW+ Brena Nath at [email protected] with your feedback!

The whole HW team is so excited for attendees to be joining us in our home state, and attendees can click here for more information on Hyatt Lost Pines room block. Reserve your room by Sept. 11 to lock in the special HW Annual rate.

Can’t get enough of the HousingWire Annual mission? Contact our events team for sponsorship information. Several housing industry companies proudly sponsored HousingWire Annual 2022, and we can’t wait to partner with even more organizations this year to present a fantastic conference.

HousingWire Annual 2023 is the one event where you can expect to network with executives from all across the housing ecosystem. We’re bringing together mortgage, real estate, appraisal and title to help our audience develop strategic partnerships across every aspect of the housing ecosystem, especially the mortgage industry. Remember, HW+ members receive 50% off their admission to HW Annual. To take advantage of that special rate, you can go here to become a member.