5 reasons to attend the Women of Influence Forum at HW Annual on Oct. 3

If there’s a key theme in the women leaders in the housing industry, it’s their collaboration and openness to helping each other grow and develop. It’s core to how this industry continues to move markets forward, which is why if you are attending HW Annual, you can’t skip the Women of Influence Forum on Oct. 3. Both men and women can benefit from the advice, research and professional tales sure to be told at this half-day event. ​​Below are the top five reasons why you need to grab a seat at the Women of Influence Forum before they’re all gone.

1. Honest conversations

There’s nothing better than finding common ground in an honest conversation, and honestly, it is time to talk about work-life balance. Does that phrase even exist? Powerful women like Aslan Home Lending‘s Carrie Gusmus, Bank of America‘s AJ Barkley and Finance of America‘s Charmaine Brown will be speaking on a panel about work-life balance and the difficulties of being present for their families and their companies. Since the rise in popularity of working from home, more and more people need a reminder about setting boundaries and “The good, the bad, and the things we need to talk about – a real conversation around work-life balance,” panel is the perfect place to get new ideas from on how to find harmony in your life.

2. Real life statistics

Many industry professionals make decisions for their business based on statistics, but statistics alone don’t tell the whole story. The “Women in Leadership: Making stats a Reality” panel will go beyond the numbers to give attendees the important, qualitative data they need to make informed decisions about leadership and personnel in their organizations.

3. Workshops for hands-on learning

Those who learn by doing can get excited for the “Creating a Seat at the Table” workshop at the Women of Influence Forum. HW Media’s own Jill Olmsted will facilitate this valuable workshop that teaches attendees practical steps, tips and actions they can take to create space for women in their organizations. Other leaders like Service Link‘s Caitlin Green and Percy‘s Sarah Crossley will help guide this workshop.

4. (Wo)mentorship

So many leaders would not have achieved their positions without their mentors. Mentorship is a powerful relationship that can help young professionals grow in their careers, make connections and find their true passion. For women, mentorship is even more important because it prepares them to weather the storms of inequality they will find in any industry; it gives them a sense of camaraderie and support. Learn the ins and outs of mentorship at the panel, “(Wo)mentorship: how to find and maintain one.”

5. Meet other men and women who care about equality in the industry

One of the biggest draws to in-person conferences is the ability to network and socialize with colleagues and peers. At the Women of Influence Forum, specifically, HW Annual attendees will meet other professionals who are interested in creating a seat at the table for women in the industry. Through workshops, coffee breaks and networking opportunities, attendees will have ample opportunity to make connections with like-minded individuals and carry the lessons they learn at the forum forward into their organizations.

The Women of Influence Forum at HousingWire Annual is a limited capacity, half-day event that offers attendees the opportunity to hear from women leaders in the industry and connect in a candid and real way with their counterparts. When you sign-up for HW Annual, make sure to select the add-on ticket for the forum in order to not miss out on all these exciting panels. Register for the forum and HW Annual here.