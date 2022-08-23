5 reasons to attend the Marketing Leaders Success Summit at HW Annual Oct. 3

If you are joining us at HW Annual Oct. 3-5, make the most out of your trip by also joining us for the Marketing Leaders Success Summit. Kicking off HW Annual, this summit will be packed with the marketing insider tips and tricks you need to take your business to the next level. Below are the top five reasons why you need to grab a seat at the Marketing Leaders Success Summit before they’re all gone.

Get inspired by a transformative keynote speaker

Tamsen Webster, author of the bestselling book, “Find Your Red Thread,” will share her key strategies for making your marketing irresistible. Per Webster’s advice, it is time to take your marketing beyond a simple problem and solution framework and force your audience to realize that inaction is impossible.

Learn social media crash-course style

Social media marketing is one of the most effective ways to reach your audience, but for some, social media is a foreign jungle, a mess of likes and posts and algorithms that are hard to master. Industry leaders who have mastered the social media world, like Haley Parker, area business development manager at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Arjun Dhingra, sales and business development at All Western Mortgage, and Chelsea Peitz, founder of Chelsea Peitz Consulting, will share their secrets for earning 100k followers and more.

Gather tips and tricks from marketing leaders

This powerful summit includes several chief marketing officers and senior vice presidents of marketing like Karen Starns, chief marketing officer at OJO Labs, Rick Webster, chief marketing officer at Lender Price, and Cory Jo Vasquez, chief marketing officer at Realty ONE Group. There’s no better marketers to learn from than these c-suite professionals.

Hear specific strategies for handling mergers and acquisitions

The first panel of the day, “1 + 1 = 3, The Marketing Strategy of M&A,” is geared specifically for those marketing professionals who need to navigate the world of mergers and acquisitions. Jim Jumpe, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Arch MI, Jon Lyons, vice president of marketing at Clear Capital, Bijoy John, senior vice president of marketing at NewRez, and Starns will discuss their real world experience in seamlessly blending together two brands and creating a cohesive social media presence.

Meet marketers just like you!

There are several networking opportunities between the informative panels at the Marketing Leaders Success Summit. Wake up early for the summit breakfast, meet fellow marketers during the coffee break and stick around afterward for the HW Annual Welcome Reception where you can mingle with professionals from all across the industry.

HW Annual will be held in Scottsdale, Arizona this year and feature housing leaders from all corners of the industry, including real estate, mortgage and closings. The Marketing Leader Success Summit is an individually ticketed event that you can add to your HW Annual registration, here. Don’t miss a chance to hear from today’s top leaders and enjoy networking events with like-minded professionals.