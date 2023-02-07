HW Media
Overcoming 2023’s biggest appraisal challenges
Rocket Mortgage will fight UWM’s ‘ultimatum’ with its wallet
HousingWire Virtual Demo Day
A look at the top cost-cutting measures being taken by brokerages
HousingWire Annual

Get ready for HousingWire Annual 2023

Come together and celebrate ‘All Things Housing’

Get ready for HousingWire Annual 2023. Join us on October 10-12, 2023 in Austin, Texas for the ‘All Things Housing’ event of the season. The whole team at HW is so excited to be hosting this event in our home state. 

During last year’s conference, we explored ‘All Things Housing’ in Scottsdale, Ariz. Attendees heard informative and exciting sessions by speakers like Ryan Serhant, Logan Mohtashami, Sandra Thompson and Bill Lyons. Each of these presenters are leaders in their area of expertise. Unique events that focused on Women of Influence, Marketing executives and the HW Vanguards were also presented in 2022. 

We are bringing that same energy and education to 2023. Get your whole team out of the office for a week of inspiration, networking and the housing updates you can’t get anywhere else. When you book tickets for your whole team, you’ll receive a group discount too. 

This year, HousingWire Annual will be held at the beautiful Hyatt Lost Pines Resort in Austin, Texas. Lost Pines features an award-winning golf course, relaxing pools and a beautiful setting in the Texas Hill Country. Attendees can reserve their room for HousingWire Annual at a special rate through September 11, 2023. 

Can’t get enough of the HousingWire Annual mission? Contact our events team for sponsorship information. Several housing industry companies proudly sponsored HousingWire Annual 2022. We can’t wait to partner with even more organizations this year to present a fantastic conference. 

HousingWire Annual 2023 is the one event where you can expect to network with executives from all across the housing ecosystem. We’re bringing together mortgage, real estate, appraisal and title to help our audience develop strategic partnerships across every aspect of the industry. Remember, HW+ members receive discounted admission to HW Annual, and you can become a member, here. Join us in Austin, Texas October 10-12 for this jam-packed event!

