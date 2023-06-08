Improving your bottom line at HW Annual

In this tight market cycle, strategic operational decisions can be the difference between success and failure. An aligned team of operational leaders can transition your business into the future, but first, you need the tools to get there. How are you driving your LOs to up their game? At HousingWire Annual 2023, attendees will get the inside scoop on the strategies that operational leaders, like Sarah Gonzalez, rely on to grow their businesses in any market. Register today to take the first step toward transforming your business.

Sarah Gonzalez is the president and chief operating officer of Panorama Mortgage Group. Gonzalez is taking the stage for, “Strategy and Operations Tactics from the Top,” on Tuesday, October 10.

Her biggest piece of advice for mortgage leaders in this market? “Be decisive and move quickly.”

Joining Gonzalez on stage is a power-packed group of female leaders who not only specialize in but also are pros when it comes to change management. These women include Terri Davis, founding partner and executive advisor for ALE-Advisors, Cindy Keith, chief strategy officer at NFM Lending and Jennifer Hedgepath, executive vice president and chief operating officer at DHI Mortgage. These mortgage leaders’ experience spans from retail to affordable housing to new construction.

On stage, Gonzalez will break down the ways your company can survive in a tight cycle and drive change through company strategy. She is a strategic operational leader with an eye on the future. In 2024, Gonzalez thinks the big themes in housing will be refinancing and affordability.

These themes sound like a nice change from the current market, which Gonzalez says has taught her to be agile with decision-making. This isn’t her first rodeo in a tight market, either. Gonzalez’s career spans 25 years as an industry professional with a comprehensive understanding of the housing industry landscape. She is a pro at creating innovative strategies to drive business expansion and market share, both lessons that she’ll share with attendees during HousingWire Annual.



