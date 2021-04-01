The Key to Reducing Post-Refi Boom Borrower Churn
In this webinar, PRMG Chief Lending Officer Kevin Peranio will help attendees sort through the right technologies as he shares the tech investments that have had the biggest impact on his business.

Tracey Velt breaks down the latest RealTrends 500 rankings
During the episode, Velt highlights which brokerages achieved top rankings in both categories for 2020, and shares what stood out to her the most about the rankings.

Mortgage Tech Demo Day
Tune in April 6 to experience demos from the most innovative closing technologies in the mortgage industry.

About 7M refi candidates missed the “forever rate” boat
Rates jumped to 3.17% last week and Black Knight reported that there are now just 11.1 million “high quality” refi candidates. The smallest number of potential refi candidates in a year.

Real Estate

A candid interview with RE/MAX executive Nick Bailey

Brokerage's no. 2 talks competition, Zillow, health care and commission structures

Nick Bailey, chief customer officer at RE/MAX

Nick Bailey has spent 23 years in the real estate industry. He was a vice-president at Zillow, the CEO of Realogy brand Century 21, and for the last two years the chief customer officer at RE/MAX.

Bailey, who agreed to an extensive on-the-record Zoom interview with HousingWire, is RE/MAX’s no. 2 behind CEO Adam Contos. He ensures that the company is providing support to RE/MAX franchises across the country – the franchises whose fees are RE/MAX’s main revenue source.

Besides hot air balloons, the 48-year-old, Denver-based franchisor is known for “professional, full-time agents” Bailey said. That is, agents who don’t mind the company’s upfront fees, because they keep about 95 percent of their commission from each home sale.

“We’re likely the most expensive company to be with when you don’t sell houses, and the least expensive company to be with when you do sell houses,” Bailey said.

Indeed, in explaining RE/MAX’s limited role in providing agents health care, the agent’s ability to negotiate commissions, and even the agent’s ability to affect home inventory, Bailey spoke of the real estate agent as maker of their own destiny.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

