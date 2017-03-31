Real Estate The Ticker

Realtors name February’s fastest housing markets

Top 5 metro areas

March 31, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Days on market NAR National Association of Realtors Spring homebuying season
house

This spring home-buying season seemed to start early this year as 42% of homes sold in February were listed for less than a month, according to the National Association of Realtors’ blog, Daily Real Estate News.

Homes stayed on the market an average of 45 days in February, compared to the previous year when homes stayed on the market about 59 days, according to the blog.

And in fact, this increased speed looks to grow even faster as CoreLogic predicts this spring home buying season will be the strongest in recent memory.

Pending home sales already increased in February, and Ten-X predicted existing home sales will see an uptick in March.

However, home prices also continue to increase, causing Freddie Mac to predict affordability will hold back home sales this year.

But in Feburary, the fastest market saw homes flying off the market after an average of just 23 days. This infographic from NAR shows the top five fastest selling metros in the U.S. in February.

Click to Enlarge

Metro time

(Source: NAR)

Reprints

Related Articles

Realtors: Consumer confidence surge is good news for housing

[VIDEO] NAR name drops Realtor into Modern Family script

Existing home sales increase to fastest pace in a decade

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Consumer optimism surges due to lowered standards

An inside look at Ben Carson’s listening tour

ATTOM: First quarter sees lowest home affordability since 2009

Ten-X predicts increase in existing home sales

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
March 2017

The 2017 HW Tech100

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

Feature

How consumer demand is fueling a mortgage transformation

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 InvestmentsLendingReal EstateServicing
Ironically, the monkey on the mortgage industry’s back for the past 10 years — increasing regulation — is the very thing that forced companies to find efficiencies in every part of the process, which serves them well as they look to engage tech-savvy consumers. Even as the enforcement of some of those regulations is now in question, the long-lasting benefits of investing in automation will stand. 

Commentary

Three tech trends that will transform mortgage lending

Colin Mease
Colin Mease
 Lending
Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.