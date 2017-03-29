Real Estate The Ticker Valuations

Freddie Mac: Affordability to hold back home sales in 2017

Plummeting refis could bring down originations 25%

March 29, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Economic outlook Freddie Mac Home Price housing inventory
House

Affordability is beginning to take its toll going into the home-buying season, according to the March Outlook from Freddie Mac.

Home prices continue to rise, increasing 76% from 2000 to 2016 while per capita income increased 72% during that same time period.

And the squeeze in housing inventory is sending home prices even higher, creating declines in affordability and putting a pinch on prospective homebuyers, according to the GSE’s report. Many homebuyers will be sidelined this spring home-buying season due to these affordability constraints, and Freddie Mac predicts home sales will fall to an estimated 5.9 million in 2017. This is down from 2016’s 6 million home sales.

“Recent indications of stronger growth convinced the Federal Reserve to raise the federal funds rate this month and to signal further increases later this year,” Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sean Becketti said. “These Fed actions are unlikely to derail the moderate improvements in growth and employment, but rising interest rates will reduce mortgage originations and put a cap on house sales in 2017.”

“As we approach the spring home-buying season, housing will be financially out of reach for many buyers because they will be competing in an environment of tight inventory, rising house prices and rising mortgage rates,” Becketti said.

However, the pending home sales report released Wednesday by the National Association of Realtors indicated a strong start to the season as it increased to the highest level in a year.

Freddie Mac also predicted a drop in mortgage originations of 25%, however the report showed this will come almost entirely from plummeting refinances. However, rising home prices and historically low interest rates could still entice homeowners to tap into their equity through cash-out refinances.

“Additionally, based on our analysis of 2016 refinance activity, markets with the largest increase in house prices also experienced a high share of cash-out refinances,” Becketti said. “For example, in the Denver and Dallas metro areas the refinance cash-out share was above 50% for all borrowers who refinanced last year.”

Reprints

Related Articles

Affordability constraints hold back pending home sales

Freddie Mac: 2016 will be housing's best year in a decade

Freddie Mac: Market response to higher interest rates will be negative

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Consumer confidence surges to 16-year high

Fannie Mae sells off $26 million in NPLs to nonprofit

Pending home sales rebound to highest level in a year

Lending to Hispanics – a whole new ballgame

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
March 2017

The 2017 HW Tech100

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

Feature

How consumer demand is fueling a mortgage transformation

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 InvestmentsLendingReal EstateServicing
Ironically, the monkey on the mortgage industry’s back for the past 10 years — increasing regulation — is the very thing that forced companies to find efficiencies in every part of the process, which serves them well as they look to engage tech-savvy consumers. Even as the enforcement of some of those regulations is now in question, the long-lasting benefits of investing in automation will stand. 

Commentary

Three tech trends that will transform mortgage lending

Colin Mease
Colin Mease
 Lending
Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.