Real Estate The Ticker

Ten-X predicts increase in existing home sales

Entry-level inventory remains stubbornly low

March 30, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Existing home sales Home Price Residential Real Estate Nowcast Ten-X
House

Ten-X, an online real estate transaction marketplace, released its latest Residential Real Estate Nowcast showing that existing home sales will increase slightly.

According to the report, March sales will fall between seasonally adjusted rates of 5.41 and 5.77 million with a targeted number of 5.59 million. This is an increase of 2% from the National Association of Realtors’ February report, and an increase of 4.6% from last year’s report.

“As we enter the important spring selling season, consumer demand appears to be strong,” Ten-X Executive Vice President Rick Sharga said. “The big question is whether there will be enough homes for sale to meet that demand.”

“The underlying fundamentals of the market remain solid: job and wage growth are strong and interest rates remain low despite a slight uptick after the Fed move,” Sharga said. “But inventory — especially of entry-level homes — remains stubbornly low.”

Last month, Ten-X predicted February’s existing home sales would fall between annual rates of 5.34 to 5.69 million with a targeted number of 5.51 million. NAR’s February report came in at 5.48 million.

NAR’s pending home sales report jumped to the highest level in a year, indicating existing home prices in March will increase.

The Nowcast predicts the median existing home sales in March will continue to increase, falling between $220,885 and $244,136 with a target price point of $232,511. This would mark an increase of 1.8% from February and up 4.4% from the year before.

“As inventory supply continues to constrain the housing market, housing demand and home price growth continue to be strong, creating affordability concerns in some markets,” Ten-X Chief Economist Peter Muoio said.

“Looking forward, it's possible that higher mortgage rates may contribute to more affordability obstacles for would-be homebuyers,” Muoio said. “In the meantime, the U.S. housing market will continue to forge ahead in a jagged fashion as the solid labor market supports demand.”

Reprints

Related Articles

Ten-X predicts increase in January existing home sales

Ten-X projects home sales to increase substantially in April

Ten-X predicts fall in February’s existing home sales

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Final GDP estimate comes in higher for fourth quarter

Zillow launching RealEstate.com, new site focused on Millennials

Freddie Mac: Mortgage rates see second consecutive week of major declines

Freddie Mac: Affordability to hold back home sales in 2017

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
March 2017

The 2017 HW Tech100

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

Feature

How consumer demand is fueling a mortgage transformation

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 InvestmentsLendingReal EstateServicing
Ironically, the monkey on the mortgage industry’s back for the past 10 years — increasing regulation — is the very thing that forced companies to find efficiencies in every part of the process, which serves them well as they look to engage tech-savvy consumers. Even as the enforcement of some of those regulations is now in question, the long-lasting benefits of investing in automation will stand. 

Commentary

Three tech trends that will transform mortgage lending

Colin Mease
Colin Mease
 Lending
Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.