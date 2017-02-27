Real Estate

Ten-X predicts fall in February’s existing home sales

Limited inventory starts to take its toll

February 27, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Existing home sales Home Price housing inventory Nowcast Pending Home Sales Ten-X
house key background

Existing home sales are forecasted to see a decline in February, according to the Ten-X Real Estate Nowcast.

Ten-X, an online real estate transaction marketplace, released its report, showing February existing sales will fall between seasonally adjusted annual rates of 5.34 to 5.69 million with a targeted number of 5.51 million.

This would be a decrease of 3% from January’s existing home sales reported by National Association of Realtors but up 7% from last year. Home sales in January hit their fastest pace in a decade, even surpassing Ten-X’s predicted increase.

“At some point, rising prices, higher interest rates, and limited inventory will begin to take their toll on home sales,” Ten-X Executive Vice President Rick Sharga said. “While online search activity remains strong, indicating healthy demand for homes, the relatively weak numbers in both new home sales and pending sales of existing homes suggest that buyers may be having trouble finding properties.”

“But monthly housing numbers are notoriously volatile, so it's too soon to say whether we're seeing an inflection point, or the market is just taking a breath before coming back strongly in the spring,” Sharga said.

And Ten-X isn’t the only one predicting a slow down in February home sales. After NAR released the Pending Home Sales report Monday, which showed a decrease in activity, experts predicted future home sales will be low.

This chart from Logan Mohtashami, AMC Lending Group senior loan officer and a prolific mortgage pundit, shows how pending home sales sets the path for existing home sales:

Mitch Roschelle, partner at PricewaterhouseCooper, which focuses on audit and assurance, tax and consulting services, posted on Twitter “Like I have been saying - you can't buy a home that's not for sale.”

But despite the low pending home sales report, another expert disagrees with that notion, claiming the upcoming Spring home buying season will be hotter than ever.

“Based on realtor.com’s inventory and traffic in February, we are anticipating another month of record prices, record low inventory, and record inventory movement,” company Chief Economist Jonathan Smoke said. “Buyers have started the spring buying season early to get their dream home before competition grows in the traditionally stronger spring season – but competition is already heated and will only continue to become more intense.”

Ten-X predicts the median home sales price will fall between $220,056 and $243,220 in February, with a target price point of $231,638. This would be an increase of 1.2% from January and of 9.9% from last year.

“Though inventory constraints have hampered stronger sales growth and fueled a surge in prices, the housing market continues to benefit from healthy underlying demand bolstered by a solid labor market that boasts healthy job gains, low unemployment and wage growth," Ten-X Chief Economist Peter Muoio said.

“Looking forward, it's possible that higher mortgage rates may create yet another affordability obstacle for would-be homebuyers,” Muoio said. “In the meantime, 2017 home sales appear to be advancing at a healthy pace.”

Reprints

Related Articles

Ten-X predicts increase in January existing home sales

Ten-X predicts an increase in March existing home sales

Ten-X: Home sales still going up, though pace is slowing

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

December becomes first month to feel impact of rising interest rates

Property cash sales to hit pre-crisis levels this Summer

President Trump: Dodd-Frank keeps banks from lending

Pending home sales hit lowest level in a year

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
February 2017

Mortgage servicing boom

In the aftermath of the financial crisis, low interest rates and strict capital requirements combined to make servicing a losing proposition for many banks. The sharp glare of regulators didn’t help either, as banks and nonbanks navigated the already thankless waters of servicing with a new target on their backs. But all that changed abruptly in the fourth quarter of 2016 with the one-two punch of a Trump win and a rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Feature

Servicing under Trump's administration

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 Servicing
Singling out the law that created the CFPB generated a backlash from Congressional Democrats, but it remains to be seen what Democrats can do to stop the Trump juggernaut. See what Mike Jones of Navigant advises servicers to do in this uncertain environment.