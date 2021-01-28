A look at Biden’s first week in office
A look at Biden’s first week in office

This episode reviews last week’s inauguration of President Joe Biden, examining which housing issues the new administration has already taken action on.

If consumers aren’t holding lenders back, then who or what is?
If consumers aren’t holding lenders back, then who or what is?

The challenge for lenders and investors is understanding how to meet borrowers where they are without layering on risk or getting bogged down in third-party intermediation.

HomeBridge’s Brian White on diversity at a practical level
HomeBridge’s Brian White on diversity at a practical level

HomeBridge's Brian “Woody” White discusses ways to increase diversity within the housing finance industry.

Zillow to list housing discrimination protections

Rental properties in protected counties now listed on app

Zillow announced an update to its mobile app Thursday that aids in the fight against rental discrimination, per a company press release.

Rentals listed on Zillow will now show whether or not they lie in a jurisdiction with local laws protecting renters from discrimination based on the use of Housing Choice Vouchers. The app also lists any local laws protecting renters who use veteran’s benefits or Social Security insurance payments to pay their rent.

The update expands Zillow’s Local Legal Protections tool, which was created in 2018 to help LGBT home searchers identify if their rights were protected by local laws in certain jurisdictions.

Christopher Roberts, Zillow senior vice president and general manager of Zillow Rentals, said 49.3% of rental listings in the country are located in areas that offer tenants protection against source of income or voucher discrimination.

Still, federal law does not prevent landlords from rejecting all housing vouchers.

“By expanding Zillow’s Local Legal Protections tool, we are empowering renters and educating property owners about local voucher discrimination protections and hopefully removing a barrier for people shopping for a new place to call home,” Roberts said.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development attempted to crack down on landlord discrimination back in 2018. HUD Secretary Ben Carson established a “Landlord Task Force” that aimed to increase participation in the voucher program – the nation’s largest rental subsidy program used by more than 2 million low-income households to afford housing each year.

Zillow officials said there were nearly four times as many cost-burdened renter households – meaning the tenants were spending 50% or more of their income on housing – as there were vouchers available in the country in 2019.

“[The vouchers] are a crucial and underfunded form of assistance for low-income renters,” Roberts said. “The program has struggled to keep up with demand even more in markets such as Orlando, Austin, and Houston, where there are about 10 times as many severely cost-burdened renter households as there are vouchers.”

Data released by Zillow’s research team analyzed 303 counties in the 100 largest metropolitan areas with adequate rental price data. Roberts said that of those 303 counties, 44% saw market-rate rents rise more than voucher values from 2015 to 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic turmoil has not been kind to renters, either – the Community Housing Improvement Program said that New York landlords reported $1.14 billion in unpaid rent last week stemming from the 2020 health and economic crisis.

“These same renters have been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Roberts said. “The likelihood of job loss, on top of their existing higher housing cost burdens and lower incomes, means that renter households have borne the brunt of the economic fallout caused by the virus.”

Potential impact of Biden’s $15,000 homebuyer tax credit

The $15,000 tax break would jumpstart a first-time homebuyer’s prospects of purchasing. The tax credit – along with Biden’s other economic goals outlined in his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan – seems more of a possibility now that both Senate races in Georgia went to Democratic challengers.

Jan 27, 2021 By

Marcia Fudge vows to end discrimination as HUD secretary

Marcia Fudge on Thursday vowed to end housing discrimination should she be confirmed as the next HUD secretary.

Jan 28, 2021 By

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

