What to expect at HousingWire’s Spring Summit

The focus of the Summit is The Year-Round Purchase Market. Record low rates led to a banner year for mortgage lenders in 2020, and this year is expected to be just as incredible.

Increasing lending and servicing capacity – regardless of rates

HousingWire's 2021 Spring Summit

We’ve gathered four of the top housing economists to speak at our virtual summit, a new event designed for HW+ members that’s focused on The Year-Round Purchase Market.

An Honest Conversation on minority homeownership

In this episode, Lloyd interviews a senior research associate in the Housing Finance Policy Center at the Urban Institute about the history and data behind minority homeownership.

Zestimate to double as Zillow’s iBuying offer

Seattle firm will use Zestimate to make offers in 20 markets, including LA, Houston and Phoenix

Zillow is putting their money where their Zestimate is, at least to a point.

The “Zestimate,” Zillow’s catchy (and soapy) name for estimated home values, will sometimes be used as the initial offer Zillow plans to pay to purchase a home, the company said on Thursday.

Zillow’s own estimated home value is to guide the company on a “limited subset of homes” in 20 markets. The largest of these are Los Angeles, Houston and Phoenix.

The firm’s announcement is an intriguing turn, because it folds up two company priorities into one – boosting consumer faith in the Zestimate, and highlighting Zillow Offers, the company’s instant homebuying, or ibuying, platform.

Even setting aside the various lawsuits that it has spurred, the Zestimate has had bumpy a 15-year journey, such as when former CEO Spencer Rascoff sold his Seattle home for 40 percent below its estimate (Rascoff would continue his seeming battle against the Zestimate, listing an L.A. home last year at $7 million more than its Zestimated price.)

In response to a lawsuit over the accuracy of the Zestimate, Zillow in 2017 said the tool was within 5% of the sale price 53.9% of the time, within 10% 75.6% and within 20% nearly 90% of the time.

Still, the Seattle-based firm responded with efforts like computer vision to analyze aerial photos of a home, which followed a public competition, complete with $1 million prize, to improve the Zestimate.

Zillow Offers, meanwhile, came into focus in 2018 when Rich Barton stepped back into the CEO chair. In 2020, the business line accounted for the majority of the company’s revenue and expenses.

Zillow Offers is currently in 25 markets. Though the Zestimate may now dictate an initial offer, a final offer is predicated on a company representative actually visiting the home.

