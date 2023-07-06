Wolters Kluwer appoints Vikram Savkar as EVP and GM

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions, a provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions, announced this week the appointment of Vikram Savkar as its new executive vice president and general manager.

In this role, Savkar will be responsible for the management of an expanding business unit within Wolters Kluwer that focuses on product innovation and technological advancements.

“I am thrilled that a capable, experienced leader with Vikram’s strong skillset has taken the helm for our talented and growing Compliance Solutions team, and am excited about the positive impact he will bring to the business and to our customers,” said Steve Meirink, CEO of Wolters Kluwer’s Financial & Corporate Compliance (FCC) division.

Meirink said Savkar’s appointment is indicative of the company’s commitment to developing and promoting talent from within.

“Vikram will leverage his diverse experience across Wolters Kluwer to drive transformational initiatives that support our pursuit of accelerated growth—and our longstanding commitment to the delivery of impactful solutions to help the many professionals we serve,” Meirink said.

Savkar’s new role also entails joining the FCC executive leadership team.

Savkar has been a part of Wolters Kluwer since 2012, when he joined as vice president and general manager of the Legal & Regulatory division. During his tenure, he played a crucial role in accelerating the growth of the company’s international legal business.

In 2019, Savkar moved to Wolters Kluwer’s Health division as senior vice president and general manager, where he was responsible for the Medicine Segment of the Health Learning, Research & Practice business. Under his leadership, the division advanced product innovations that facilitated the digital evolution of information and productivity solutions for medical researchers, clinicians, students, and faculty.

“The DNA at the heart of every division across Wolters Kluwer is to be the company our customers turn to in times of flux and change. Our mission is to anticipate and stay ahead of that change, enabling our customers to manage through complex market dynamics and not just survive but thrive,” Savkar said.

Prior to joining Wolters Kluwer, Savkar held senior positions at Nature Publishing Group and Pearson Education. He currently serves as a board member of the Association of American Publishers (AAP) and the International Association of Scientific, Technical, and Medical companies (STM Association).

Savkar is also an advisory board member for Jumpstart, an organization that promotes early literacy for students from socio-economically challenged backgrounds.

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions is a provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to banks, credit unions, insurers, and securities firms. The company offers innovative products and technology-driven solutions to help financial institutions efficiently manage risk and meet regulatory compliance obligations.

