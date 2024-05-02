William Raveis acquires South Carolina-based Carson Realty

Real estate brokerage William Raveis has returned to the acquisitions business. On Thursday, the family-owned firm announced that it had acquired South Carolina-based Carson Realty.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition comes after William Raveis acquired three other firms last fall.

Founded in 2006, Carson Realty serves clients in the South Carolina markets of Hilton Head, Bluffton and Lake Keowee. According to a press release, this acquisition gives William Raveis a large market share increase in the Hilton Head and Bluffton areas of Beaufort County.

“The addition of Carson’s tight-knit local culture and service-focused sales associates strengthen our position locally as well as across the Southern region,” Matt Lane, senior vice president and general manager for the Southern region at William Raveis, said in a statement.

Leaders at Carson said in the release that they are excited to have access to William Raveis’ in-house mortgage bankers to help prequalify buyers and sellers, as well as the brokerage’s insurance experts to help their agents and clients navigate the home insurance market.

“We look forward to our partnership with Carson Realty (CR). It’s always exciting to join forces with another family-owned firm that shares our deep commitment to our agents and our communities,“ Bill Raveis, founder and CEO of William Raveis, said in a statement.

“Our business model is unique. As operating partners, we help agents succeed with our world-class coaching, marketing, and innovations like Raveis365, a one-of-a-kind communication and technology platform developed exclusively for us by Microsoft.“

William Raveis has offices across Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Vermont.