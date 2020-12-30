What fintech does your company need in 2021?

2020 served as a real litmus test for mortgage technology and fintech. Between having to transition whole teams to work from home — in some cases over just a weekend — to dealing with crushing origination volume, companies could clearly see the advantages or disadvantages of the technology they had invested in.

For 2021, I talked with Scott Petronis, principal of Xcentric Consulting and one of the architects of HousingWire’s HousingStack ecosystem, about three areas of fintech he’s keeping an eye on in the new year.

End-to-end tech vs disparate tech solutions

The age-old dilemma of build versus buy has morphed a bit in the last few years, as even companies who do a prodigious amount of in-house development are seeing a need to integrate some outside solutions. Today the conversation is more about whether to choose an all-in-one solution or piece together separate best-in-class solutions.

Petronis said that there’s no right answer on this question, it’s just a matter of where a company wants to deploy its resources.