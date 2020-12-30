How to win in a competitive housing market
How to win in a competitive housing market

In this episode, Real Estate Agent Xio Sandoval discusses how she is helping clients lock in a home in today’s competitive market.

How servicers are navigating changing compliance guidelines
How servicers are navigating changing compliance guidelines

Servicers must ensure their work remains in compliance not only with standard regulations but with the CARES Act and ever-evolving guidelines.

How a good lender-broker partnership creates customers for life
How a good lender-broker partnership creates customers for life

HousingWire spoke to Homepoint's new President of Servicing Perry Hilzendeger about how the company supports its broker partners.

Empowering women to be financially great with Dava Davin
Empowering women to be financially great with Dava Davin

Women of Influence winner Dava Davin joins Girlfunds to discuss everything from her best financial tip to her advice on starting the home-buying process.

Fintech

What fintech does your company need in 2021?

Examining build versus buy

Housing-2021

2020 served as a real litmus test for mortgage technology and fintech. Between having to transition whole teams to work from home — in some cases over just a weekend — to dealing with crushing origination volume, companies could clearly see the advantages or disadvantages of the technology they had invested in. 

For 2021, I talked with Scott Petronis, principal of Xcentric Consulting and one of the architects of HousingWire’s HousingStack ecosystem, about three areas of fintech he’s keeping an eye on in the new year.   

End-to-end tech vs disparate tech solutions

The age-old dilemma of build versus buy has morphed a bit in the last few years, as even companies who do a prodigious amount of in-house development are seeing a need to integrate some outside solutions. Today the conversation is more about whether to choose an all-in-one solution or piece together separate best-in-class solutions. 

Petronis said that there’s no right answer on this question, it’s just a matter of where a company wants to deploy its resources.

The rest of this content is for HW+ members. Join today with an HW+ Membership! Already a member? log in

HW+ includes weekly long-form digital content, HousingWire Magazine, access to HousingStack, and free admission to all HousingWire virtual events.

Get $75 off your initial membership with coupon code “intro75”.

Most Popular Articles

HW+ House questions image
What to expect from the 2021 housing market

Today, we expect total home sales for 2020 to be over 6.2 million, my number for an outperforming market. With more disaster relief, two vaccines being administered and more in the works, we do see the light at the end of the tunnel. Here’s what I think that means going into 2021.

Dec 28, 2020 By

Latest Articles

Regulation
The case against CSBS proposed regulations for nonbank servicers

In October, the Conference of State Bank Supervisors made a controversial move to issue a final rule with proposed prudential standards for nonbank mortgage servicers – standards that, if enacted, have some experts worried.

Dec 30, 2020 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please