A deep dive into the mortgage application pull-through rate
A deep dive into the mortgage application pull-through rate

In this episode, James Kleimann discusses his recent article on why LOs say some applications aren’t making it to the finish line.

What subservicing looks like during a pandemic
What subservicing looks like during a pandemic

HousingWire sat down with TMS to learn more about their customer service philosophy, and how it has served them during the pandemic.

The nail in the coffin for ending GSE conservatorship under Trump?
The nail in the coffin for ending GSE conservatorship under Trump?

In a letter to U.S. Treasury Secretary, housing industry associations expressed their opposition to a swift end to conservatorship for Fannie and Freddie.

Austin now a magnet for tech workers wanting to buy homes
Austin now a magnet for tech workers wanting to buy homes

The Lone Star State offers more affordable living and no state income tax but real estate agents say they have little to no homes at all to show homebuyers.

Politics & MoneyProptech

Verisk acquires behavioral tech firm Jornaya

Terms of the deal, which has not yet closed, were not disclosed

Data and analytics behemoth Verisk has reached an agreement to acquire behavioral data intelligence company Jornaya, the two companies announced on Tuesday.

Verisk, headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, will add Jornaya’s proprietary technology – which tracks consumer behavior – into its suite of products geared toward insurance and financial services markets.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, and the transaction has not closed yet.

Verisk’s clients will now have ability to time and tailor interactions based on actual in-market behaviors, the analytics firm said in a statement Tuesday.

“The rapid growth of competition in insurance and financial services has made it more critical than ever for businesses to help consumers find the products they need with speed and ease,” said Doug Caccese, president of ISO Personal Lines at Verisk.

“Jornaya brings unique insights to consumer buying journeys and the ability to meet the evolving needs of CMOs and marketing teams. Combined with our extensive data assets and deep domain expertise in predictive analytics and decision-support solutions, this acquisition will enhance our ability to develop innovations to help our clients refine their marketing outreach, boost customer acquisition and retention, and increase profitable growth.”

Ross Shanken, founder and CEO of Jornaya, said in a statement that the acquisition will enable his team to increase its reach and drive better consumer engagement, acquisition and retention.

Venture-backed Jornaya has raised a total of $19.7 million since its founding in 2011, according to Crunchbase.

The firm has been building out Jornaya Activate, a monitoring platform that delivers behavioral data to lenders. The company told HousingWire in March that one lender, within three months of accessing the data, is monitoring aged leads and driving 14 locks per week dialing on the data. It also said a regional bank in the MidWest tracked $200,000 in revenue on recaptured loans directly attributed to Activate, and said it improved direct mail response rates for its clients.

Verisk, meanwhile, has a market capitalization north of $30 billion, and its stock has risen 30.5% year-to-date. In 2014, it sold its mortgage data firm Interthinx to First American in 2014 for $155 million.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

home and hand HW+
Housing market outlook for 2021…and beyond

2020 was a truly unprecedented year. With it behind us, CoreLogic’s Frank Nothaft looks ahead at several housing market trends that are likely in 2021 and beyond. HW+ Premium Content

Dec 11, 2020 By

Latest Articles

Home for sale. Sign
New home applications drop in November

New home purchases in November 2020 increased 34.7% from a year ago, but applications decreased from October, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association builder application survey. Applications decreased 16% from October.

Dec 15, 2020 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please