Two top BHHS teams create one mega team in Las Vegas

Two of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties’ top teams, The Mullin Group and The Blankfeld Group, have merged to create The Mullin Blankfeld Group. Together, they will boast a total of 42 real estate agents, serving clients across different neighborhoods and price points throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

“Working together as one group combines a vast range of industry backgrounds that contribute to expertise in every category of real estate. This positions our associates to adapt and thrive in the market from both a business growth and technology innovation standpoint,” Matthew Mullin, principal and founder of The Mullin Blankfeld Group, said in a statement. “It enables us to level up skills and support, ensuring our associates and clients are prepared for the future.”

The Mullin Group was among the top mega teams in Nevada by sales volume, according to the 2023 RealTrends’s America’s Best ranking. In 2022, the team sold $112,664,583 worth of real estate (second only to eXp’s Nevada Real Estate Group) and boasted 220 transaction sides, which earned them the No. 3 rank in Nevada by that measure. The Blankfeld Group came in No. 9 among the top large teams in Nevada by sides, posting 73 sides in 2022. It ranked 8th for residential sales volume, with a total of $46,687,375.

Thanks to this merger, agents will benefit from a variety of services such as coaching, home marketing, sales systems, online education, technology resources, administrative support as well as business development opportunities. Meanwhile, clients will gain access to a private client portal, a website with customizable search and value features, a concierge services platform, insights on equity solutions as well as a network of experts, the press release said.

“This isn’t just about joining forces, it’s a commitment to bring more value to our clients and agents alike,” Harvey Blankfeld, senior partner for The Mullin Blankfeld Group, said in a statement.

The Mullin Blankfeld Group will be present in five Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties offices across the Las Vegas Valley, including Henderson, Southwest Las Vegas, Sun City, Sahara, and the new Summerlin Office.