The tough market mindset: Compete or combine forces?
The tough market mindset: Compete or combine forces?
Mortgage companies issue debt. Here’s why that’s a positive sign to the market
Mortgage companies issue debt. Here’s why that’s a positive sign to the market
3 Reasons appraisal management technology projects fail
3 Reasons appraisal management technology projects fail
Proof’s Pat Kinsel on California passing RON legislation
Proof’s Pat Kinsel on California passing RON legislation
MortgageTechnology

Truework and Revvin partner to enhance income verification services for point-of-sale systems

Revvin was recently acquired by Maxwell, a Wells Fargo-backed mortgage fintech

Digital lending platform Revvin joined forces with Truework, an income and employment verification platform, to provide comprehensive income verification coverage.

The new partnership will allow lenders who use the Revvin platform to automatically verify any borrower at any point of the loan application process, according to a news release.

Income verification technology is typically used for the loan origination process. However, bringing this technology to the point-of-sale stage allows lenders to screen candidates more effectively.

In October 2021, Blend Labs launched a similar product called Blend Income Verification. It provides lenders with a real-time verification response and verified income report within the application flow.

“We are excited to partner with Truework to bring easily accessible verified income data to all Revvin customers,” Valentin Saportas, CEO of Revvin, said in the news release. “By combining our configurable lending platform with Truework’s comprehensive verification solution, we can help financial institutions verify income and employment at any point during the loan application process.”

In June 2023, Truework also partnered with Transunion to enhance their income verification processes. Additionally, Revvin was recently acquired by Maxwell, a Wells Fargo-backed mortgage fintech.

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

justice lawyer / judge gavel working with legal documents in a court room
DOJ gets its way in buyer broker compensation suit HW+

A U.S. District Court Judge in Boston approved the DOJ’s request to extend MLS PIN’s settlement approval deadline in the Nosalek suit.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please