Total Expert, Polly aim to help a lender identify customer opportunities faster

Customer engagement platform Total Expert‘s customer intelligence and mortgage tech firm Polly‘s product and pricing engine (PPE) will help California-based lender Mountain West Financial identify lending opportunities from its existing database.

By deploying customer intelligence from Total Expert — a customer engagement platform for financial institutions — Mountain West Financial will provide automated alerts that notify its loan officers in real-time when a customer’s behavior or financial situation signals they’re a good candidate for a home loan, Total Expert said.

Total Expert’s customer intelligence identifies a potential customer through home listings, interest rates, home equity and credit pulls, according to the company.

“The only way for today’s financial institutions to not just survive, but actually thrive, is by growing their customer lifetime value,” Joe Welu, founder and CEO of Total Expert, said.

Polly’s PPE is designed to maximize margins and facilitate speed and accuracy across all loan pricing and lock processes.

Polly’s API integration with Total Expert enables lenders to speed up the deal flow by engaging with the borrower’s lifecycle earlier via action-oriented product offers, according to both companies.

The tailored rate fliers feature personalized interest rates, payments and APRs based on unique borrower details, such as loan type, loan amount, property location and down payment.

The combination of Polly and Total Expert will “modernize and transform outdated mortgage processes that impair the lending sales process, and as a result, creates a far more relevant and optimal experience for borrowers,” Parvesh Sahi, chief revenue officer at Polly, added.

Since its launch in 2022, Total Expert’s customer intelligence created automated alerts that led to more than $10.7 billion in generated loan application volume, and $6.7 billion in funded loans, according to the firm.

California-headquartered Polly is a provider of mortgage capital markets technology for banks, credit unions and mortgage lenders nationwide.