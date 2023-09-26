Top New Orleans agent makes the jump to Keller Williams

Keller Williams New Orleans is getting a major boost. The city’s top agent by both sales volume and transaction sides in 2022 is joining the firm, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

Chris Smith, a 20-year industry veteran, is leaving Latter & Blum for Keller Williams New Orleans. Latter & Blum is an independent brokerage based in New Orleans, which serves clients throughout the Gulf Coast, including those in Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi.

“Keller Williams has awakened me to a culture of tremendous kindness and collective strength,” Smith said in a statement. “Their mission is focused on lifting everyone up and helping them reach their fullest potential; this isn’t just shared in words but is recognized as a way of life. The cutting-edge tools, bounty of resources, and outstanding support are off the charts.”

Smith also cited the firm’s leadership as a major driving force behind his move, as well as the sense of community at the brokerage.

“There’s a wealth of social offerings, a welcoming spirit of openness and inclusivity and a genuine desire to help others strengthen their lives,” Smith said. “Equally impressive are the educational offerings. This next chapter of my career promises to be rich with quantum growth, abundance, and true magnification; it will be my best one yet.”

Keller Williams New Orleans was founded in 1998 and is currently owned and operated by Jeffery Doussan, Jr.

“Chris is the embodiment of true real estate excellence,” Doussan said in a statement. “His consistent production of $60 million annually for the past decade is a testament to his unparalleled skills and dedication to his clients.”