The share of owner-occupants buying foreclosures has doubled — here’s why
The jumbo market is up for grabs (Part II)
Closing Modernization: Transform Your Workflows
Logan Mohtashami on where mortgage rates are going
Top mega team joins Pinnacle Realty Advisors

Houston-based Nest Finders previously operated as an independent brokerage

One of Texas’ top mega teams, Nest Finders, is partnering with real estate brokerage as a service platform, Pinnacle Realty Advisors, according to an announcement on Monday.

Pinnacle Realty Advisors will supply Nest Finders with back-end support and tools such as on-demand broker support, as well as PinnacleHQ, Pinnacle’s virtual office and services marketplace.

Led by founder Carlo Mercado, the Houston-based mega team previously operated as an independent brokerage.

“I’m a firm believer in the proverb: if you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together,” Mercado said in a statement. “This mentality is the epitome of team, and we are excited to partner with Pinnacle Realty Advisors.”

Nest Finders currently has agents in Texas and Florida, but the mega team is looking to expand into new markets. In 2023, Nest Finders was the No. 15 ranked mega team in Texas according to RealTrends’ America’s Best rankings after the team recorded 483 transactions sides for a total sales volume of $152.343 million in 2022.

In addition, Nest Finders was also ranked as the No. 5 mega team in Houston in 2023, according to RealTrends. The team has 68 active agents.

“We are beyond excited to welcome top producing, high-caliber teams such as Nest Finders to our brokerage-as-a-service platform,” Sam Sawyer, the CEO of Pinnacle Realty Advisors, said in a statement. “We are excited to keep adding more teams like Nest Finders to our platform as we grow!”

