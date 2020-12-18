Conquering your fear about buying a home
Conquering your fear about buying a home

Courtney Poulos reframes the idea of buying a home, helping take fear out of the equation, and also shares how we can take control of our finances as women.

How servicers are navigating changing compliance guidelines
How servicers are navigating changing compliance guidelines

With the high number of borrowers seeking forbearance, servicers may be experiencing staffing challenges as they aim to provide guidance and support.

Guaranteed Rate’s Ben Cohen on the path to $1 billion
Guaranteed Rate’s Ben Cohen on the path to $1 billion

Cohen joins the Housing News Podcast to discuss how he became the company’s second loan officer to fund $1 billion in loan volume in 2020.

Mortgage rates hit another record low at 2.67%
Mortgage rates hit another record low at 2.67%

Mortgage rates fell four basis point this week – the lowest rate in the Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey’s near 50-year history.

Title

The shifting role of the notary in mortgage title

Changes RON could bring to the notary role in 2021 and beyond

Housing-2021

Remote online notarization is spreading like wildfire across the U.S. as COVID-19 and stay-at-home orders forced many companies and mortgage notaries to look for alternative methods to continue operating amid the socially distanced environment in 2020. But what is in store as 2021 unfolds? 

Consumer demand for RON only continues to grow. Currently all states but two (California and South Carolina) have accepted some kind of RON or remote ink-signed notarization methods, either through temporary COVID-19 emergency orders or permanent state legislation. 

Earlier this year, Notarize and Realogy Title Group announced they saw a 200% spike in RON closings in the first half of 2020, as compared to the full year in 2019. 

So what does all this change mean for mortgage notaries? Is their job on the line, will RON bring a fundamental change to how their job is performed or will it be used as simply another tool that makes their job easier?

The rest of this content is for HW+ members. Join today with an HW+ Membership! Already a member? log in

HW+ includes weekly long-form digital content, HousingWire Magazine, access to HousingStack, and free admission to all HousingWire virtual events.

Get $75 off your initial membership with coupon code “intro75”.

Most Popular Articles

UWM Building Image (1)
Three brokers go to war with United Wholesale Mortgage

United Wholesale Mortgage is facing a potentially ugly court battle from its own constituents. Three mortgage brokers in California claim that UWM pulled the rug out from beneath them in March when it changed the commission structure on mortgages that were quickly paid off by borrowers. The lawsuit is seeking class-action status.

Dec 16, 2020 By

Latest Articles

Front door of a home surrounded by leafy trees
Tech money is magnifying Austin’s affordability crisis

With a number of tech companies relocating to or expanding their footprint in Austin, Texas, current residents and local first-time homebuyers are getting squeezed by rising home prices.

Dec 18, 2020 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please