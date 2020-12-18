The shifting role of the notary in mortgage title

Remote online notarization is spreading like wildfire across the U.S. as COVID-19 and stay-at-home orders forced many companies and mortgage notaries to look for alternative methods to continue operating amid the socially distanced environment in 2020. But what is in store as 2021 unfolds?

Consumer demand for RON only continues to grow. Currently all states but two (California and South Carolina) have accepted some kind of RON or remote ink-signed notarization methods, either through temporary COVID-19 emergency orders or permanent state legislation.

Earlier this year, Notarize and Realogy Title Group announced they saw a 200% spike in RON closings in the first half of 2020, as compared to the full year in 2019.

So what does all this change mean for mortgage notaries? Is their job on the line, will RON bring a fundamental change to how their job is performed or will it be used as simply another tool that makes their job easier?