The Real Brokerage snags top Phoenix team

Fast-growing firm The Real Brokerage is welcoming yet another top-performing agent to the company. Arizona-based David Newman and his 12-member team, David Newman Partners, are moving to The Real Brokerage, according to an announcement on Wednesday.

Newman and his team serve clients in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Paradise Valley and Southeast Valley. According to the release, his team closed nearly 500 transaction sides worth roughly $300 million in sales volume in 2022.

“We are excited to welcome David and his team to The Real Brokerage family as we continue to attract top producers to our agent-first platform,” Sharran Srivatsaa, Real’s president, said in a statement. “David’s dedication to maximizing marketing and optimizing value for sellers aligns with the Real platform and our mission to give our agents the tools they need to succeed by providing the best consumer experience possible.”

Newman has more than 20 years of experience in the real estate industry. After getting his start with RE/MAX, Newman moved to Walt Danley Realty in 2014 before relocating a little over a year later to Russ Tyson Sotheby’s International Realty. He and his team were most recently brokered at Hague Realty in Scottsdale.

“Our search for a brokerage that prioritizes both its agents and technological innovation led us to The Real Brokerage,” Newman said in a statement. “The synergy between Real’s commitment to agents’ long-term success and our dedication to exceptional client service was unmistakable. Real’s technology-driven approach is unparalleled, allowing us to elevate our productivity and amplify the level of service we provide.”

During the second quarter of 2023, the Tamir Poleg-helmed firm added nearly 1,500 agents during the second quarter, achieving a total headcount of 11,500 agents as of June 30. That was up 105% from the second quarter a year ago. In addition, the company reported a 65% annual increase in revenue for the quarter to $185.3 million and a net loss of $3.97 million, a slight improvement over the $4.2 million loss posted in Q2 2022.