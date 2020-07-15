Things are changing at such a rapid pace that our perspectives change by the day, if not by the hour or the minute. The COVID-19 infection gave us back time. Time to think, and time to reset. But, before we got back to business and back to our fast-paced lives, we needed to pause, check for a fever and make sure this isn’t a dream.

Many people are comparing the housing crisis and the Great Recession with today’s coronavirus crisis. Black-swan events like these can change the trajectory of economies and alter the course of business. For leaders, this crisis offers extra power to make positive changes, but crises are different. There is value in understanding differences so you can assess the dangers and capitalize on opportunities that lie ahead.