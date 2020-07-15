MagazineMortgage

The power of the pause

How COVID-19 will forever change the housing industry

power of the pause

Things are changing at such a rapid pace that our perspectives change by the day, if not by the hour or the minute. The COVID-19 infection gave us back time. Time to think, and time to reset. But, before we got back to business and back to our fast-paced lives, we needed to pause, check for a fever and make sure this isn’t a dream.

Many people are comparing the housing crisis and the Great Recession with today’s coronavirus crisis. Black-swan events like these can change the trajectory of economies and alter the course of business. For leaders, this crisis offers extra power to make positive changes, but crises are different. There is value in understanding differences so you can assess the dangers and capitalize on opportunities that lie ahead.

The rest of this content is for HW+ members. Join today with an HW+ Membership! Already a member? log in

Most Popular Articles

Spouse of Quicken Loans executive sues AIME’s Anthony Casa for defamation

Theresa Niemiec, wife of Quicken Loans Executive Vice President Austin Niemiec, has filed a defamation lawsuit against Anthony Casa, CEO of the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts, for comments he made about her in a video message that he filmed and sent to her husband and others in the mortgage industry.

Jul 12, 2020 By

Latest Articles

renew lease
Proptech startup PocketList emerges from stealth with $2.8 million in seed funding

PocketList, a “renter-powered” housing platform, announced Wednesday it has raised $2.8 million in seed funding.

Jul 15, 2020 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please