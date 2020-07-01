July Issue: Adapting in disruption

The July issue of HousingWire Magazine outlines what a wild time it has been since COVID-19 disrupted so many aspects of how we live and work. HousingWire has strived to be as adaptable as the industries we cover, adjusting workflows, locations, and whole events (like our engage.marketing summit!) to accommodate the new reality.

In the midst of it all, we continue to be inspired by the people and companies in real estate, lending and fintech who, in addition to carrying out their essential missions to help people achieve the American dream, have worked tirelessly in their communities to help first-responders, those newly unemployed, school children, seniors, and so many more as they deal with physical, social and economic issues.

Our homes are more central to our lives and well-being than ever, and the pandemic has highlighted all the ways we live and move within them. In addition, we understand the importance of the location of those homes within larger communities — as well as the communities we build for ourselves online. Just like in natural disasters, the professionals in mortgage and real estate are uniquely positioned to help at a local level, and they have stepped up in amazing fashion. You can read some of those stories in our Kudos section on pages 72-73.

Lastly, we have been cooking up some exciting things for our next print issue, when we will launch the newly redesigned HousingWire Magazine with a whole new vibe. The magazine is part of our HW+ premium content membership, and we can’t wait to show you how we’ve revamped the design to meet the level of the amazing content we feature every month!!