Tane Cabe joins C2 Financial’s reverse mortgage division

Longtime reverse mortgage industry professional Tane Cabe has joined C2 Financial’s reverse mortgage division as a “retirement mortgage expert,” according to an announcement issued by the company this week.

Cabe, who most recently served as president of reverse mortgage lending at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., helped grow that company’s division after a series of changes and a reorganization of its leadership structure in 2023. Cabe will now serve as an independent reverse mortgage broker for C2 Reverse, according to the announcement.

Tane Cabe

Prior to joining Fairway in 2022 as the reverse division’s business development manager for the Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) for Purchase program, Cabe served as VP of 55places Mortgage and as a branch manager for Churchill Mortgage originating HECM and standard home loans. He also previously served as a reverse mortgage consultant for Security One Lending in the early 2010s.

“I am excited to return to my roots where it all started, being an independent broker,” Cabe said in an announcement of his move. “C2 has the support and allows more options for my clients. I am looking forward to bringing the knowledge and the HECM Tool software to help C2 loan officers accelerate their success and serve their clients at a higher level.”

The company added that “Tane’s expertise in the reverse mortgage industry will further enhance the company’s ability to serve its clients’ unique needs,” owing to his 15 years of experience in the reverse mortgage space.

“We are thrilled to have Tane join our team,” added Scott Harmes, national manager of C2 Financial’s Reverse division. “His knowledge and experience in the reverse mortgage industry will be invaluable to our clients and loan officers. We look forward to working with him to further our mission of helping seniors throughout the country realize financial security.”