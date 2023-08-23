Why appraisal modernization alone is not enough
Why appraisal modernization alone is not enough
Where are mortgage rates headed?
Where are mortgage rates headed?
The power of prefund, QC requirements you need to know starting September 1
The power of prefund, QC requirements you need to know starting September 1
The CFPB is stepping up RESPA enforcement
The CFPB is stepping up RESPA enforcement
CFPB

Supreme Court won’t allow Republican AGs to join CFPB constitutionality suit

A coalition of 27 attorneys general had hoped to join oral arguments in a case that could decide the existence of the CFPB

A coalition of 27 Republican state attorneys general led by Patrick Morrisey of West Virginia was denied the option to join oral arguments against the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) by the U.S. Supreme Court in a case that will decide the constitutionality of its funding source, and which could decide the fate of the Bureau itself.

According to an unsigned order on Monday (as reported by Bloomberg Law), the high court declined a motion that would have allowed for the attorneys general to challenge the Bureau’s funding mechanism on grounds that it violates the Constitution’s separation of powers in the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau v. Community Financial Services Association case.

In their petition, the AG coalition argued that it would make a case surrounding a “special understanding of how an unbounded CFPB can damage the consumer-financial markets—and impair the States’ own abilities to regulate those markets,” according to the reporting.

The high court was unmoved, issuing its unsigned order on Monday. The ask by the AGs was unlikely to be granted, since the Supreme Court rarely admits such petitions.

Joining West Virginia in the effort included the attorneys general for Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wyoming.

Oral arguments in the case are currently scheduled to take place on Oct. 3, though a final decision is not expected until sometime in 2024. Recently, certain CFPB enforcement actions have been held up pending the constitutionality decision.

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

new home sales U.S. Census HUD
New home sales grown, even with higher mortgage rates HW+

Builders are taking advantage of the housing market inventory issues, which is why new home sales are growing yearly, even with higher mortgage rates. Today, the U.S. Census and Department of Housing and Urban Development reported that new home sales grew faster than anticipated as the builders who are efficient are finding ways to sell […]

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please